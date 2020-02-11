Breaking down what's next for the Lakers, Clippers and Warriors

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy chats with Josh Martin, who is the Editorial Director of CloseUp360 and co-host of the Hollywood Hoops podcast. They discuss what’s next for the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angles Clippers and Golden State Warriors after the NBA trade deadline. Time-stamps are below.

:45: Alex and Josh discuss the Clippers’ acquisition of Marcus Morris and how much it improves this team.

3:25: The Lakers and Clippers have targeted many of the same players and this has been described as an arms race by Adrian Wojnarowski and others in the media. Will these two teams continue to battle over the same free agents and trade targets going forward?

7:00: Discussing Darren Collison’s decision not to return to the NBA this season and what that means for the Lakers and Clippers.

10:10: The Lakers are now shifting their focus to free agents such as Dion Waiters and JR Smith. Other available guards include Isaiah Thomas and Tyler Johnson. Do any of these players make sense for the Lakers?

14:45: Who should the Clippers target, if anyone, from free agency or the buyout market?

16:50: Lance Stephenson has history with Frank Vogel and the Lakers. Alex and Josh talk about whether he’d make any sense in Los Angeles.

19:50: Which team is the current favorite to win it all this season: the Lakers or the Clippers? And which team is better positioned for the long haul?

24:30: Breaking down whether the Warriors made the right decision trading D’Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves last week. Can Andrew Wiggins take the next step and realize his full potential in Golden State?

