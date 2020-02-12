Photos: Kobe Bryant at the All-Star Weekend through the years

12 shares
By: Raul Barrigon | February 12, 2020
<p>CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 8: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Western Conference battles for a rebound against the Eastern Conference during the 1997 Rookie All-Star game played February 8, 1997 at the Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1997 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>NEW YORK CITY - FEBRUARY 6: Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Nick Van Exel and Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a portrait during NBA All-Star Weekend on February 6, 1998 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 8: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers attempts a dunk during the 1998 NBA All-Star Game on February 8, 1998 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>OAKLAND, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Los Angeles Lakers' player Kobe Bryant (L) gets instructions from coach Phil Jackson (R) at the NBA All-Star West team practice session 12 February 2000 at the Arena in Oakland, California. After an absence of one year the NBA All-Star game pitting the best of the East and West will be played 13 February 2000. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) (Photo credit should read ANDY KUNO/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
<p>OAKLAND, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Reggie Miller #31 of the Eastern Conference All-Stars shares a light moment with Kobe Bryant #8 of the Western Conference All-Stars during the 2000 NBA All-Star Game on February 13, 2000 at the The Arena @ Oakland in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2000 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>WASHINGTON, : Phoenix Suns' gurard Jason Kidd (L), Los Angeles Lakers' guard Kobe Bryant (C) and Los Angeles Lakers' center Shaquille O'Neal (R) watch the second half action courtside during the 2001 NBA All-Star Game 11 February 2001 at the MCI Center in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Heather HALL (Photo credit should read HEATHER HALL/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
<p>WASHINGTON D.C. - FEBRUARY 11: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Western Conference All-Stars attempts a dunk against Dikembe Mutombo #55 of the Eastern Conference All-Stars during the 2001 NBA All-Star Game held on February 11, 2001 at the MIC Center in Washington, D.C. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2001 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>9 Feb 2002: Kobe Bryant, right, of the West All-Star's talks with Michael Jordan and Antoine Walker from the East Allstar's before practice during All-Star weekend at the First Union Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. DIGITAL IMAGE. Note to user. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2001 NBAE Mandatory credit: Jesse D Garrabrant NBAE/ Getty Images.</p>
<p>PHILADEPHIA - FEBRUARY 10: Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad interviews 2002 All-Star MVP Kobe Bryant on February 10, 2002 at the First Union Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2002 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>ATLANTA - FEBRUARY 8: Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers guards Yao Ming of the Houston Rockets during the All-Star practice session on February 8, 2003 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Greg Shamus/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 9: Michael Jordan (Washington Wizards) #23 of the Eastern Conference All-Stars jokes with Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers) #8 of the Western Conference All-Stars during the 2003 NBA All-Star Game on February 9, 2003 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images license agreement. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)</p>
<p>LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 15: (Left to Right) Allen Iverson #3 of the Eastern Conference All-Stars talks with Kobe Bryant #8 of the Western Conference All-Stars during the 2004 NBA All-Star Game, part of the 53rd NBA All-Star weekend, at Staples Center on February 15, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)</p>
<p>LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 15: Kobe Bryant #8 of the West All-Stars attempts a pass around Jermaine O'Neal #7 of the East All-Stars during the 2004 NBA All-Star Game at the Staples Center part of the 53rd NBA All-Star Weekend on February 15, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andrew D.Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>DENVER - FEBRUARY 20: Kobe Bryant, Amare Stoudemire (R) and Tracy McGrady of the Western Conference All-Stars ride the bus to the arena for the 54th All-Star Game, part of 2005 NBA All-Star Weekend at Pepsi Center on February 20, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2005 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Reinking/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>DENVER - FEBRUARY 20: Kobe Bryant #8 of the Western Conference All-Stars goes under the basket as he is defended by Jermaine O'Neal #7 of the Eastern Conference All-Stars during the 54th All-Star Game, part of 2005 NBA All-Star Weekend at Pepsi Center on February 20, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. The East won 125-115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)</p>
<p>Houston, UNITED STATES: France's Tony Parker (L) of the San Antonio Spurs jokes with Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers during a practice 18 February 2006 for the 2006 NBA All-Star game in Houston. The game will be played 19 February. AFP PHOTO/Robert SULLIVAN (Photo credit should read ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
<p>HOUSTON - FEBRUARY 19: Kobe Bryant #8 of the West Team pushes LeBron James #23 of the East Team away during the second half of the 2006 NBA All-Star Game at the Toyota Center on February 19, 2006 in Houston, Texas. East defeated West 122-120. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)</p>
<p>LAS VEGAS - FEBRUARY 18: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Western Conference drives against Dwyane Wade #3 of the Eastern Conference during the 2007 NBA All-Star Game on February 18, 2007 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2007 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>LAS VEGAS - FEBRUARY 18: 2007 All-Star Game MVP Kobe Bryant of the Western Conference holds the trophy above his head during the 2007 NBA All-Star Game on February 18, 2007 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2007 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>NEW ORLEANS - FEBRUARY 17: (R-L) Kobe Bryant #24 of the Western Conference and Jason Kidd #5 of the Eastern Conference talk after the 2008 NBA All-Star Game part of 2008 NBA All-Star Weekend at the New Orleans Arena on February 17, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2008 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>Basketball: NBA All-Star Game: Team West Shaquille O'Neal (32) and Kobe Bryant (24) hold up MVP trophy after game vs Team East. O'Neal and Bryant were Co-MVPs. Phoenix, AZ 2/15/2009 CREDIT: John W. McDonough (Photo by John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X81828 TK3 R22 F45 )</p>
<p>DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Shannon Brown #12 and Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers discuss a dunk during the Sprite Slam Dunk contest as part of All Star Saturday Night during 2010 NBA All Star Weekend on February 13, 2010 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2010 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>ARLINGTON, TX - FEBRUARY 14: An injured Kobe Bryant sits on on the bench with Carmelo Anthony #15 of the Western All-Stars during the the NBA All-Star Game, part of 2010 NBA All-Star Weekend at Cowboys Stadium on February 14, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)</p>
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Western Conference dunks the ball in front of LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat and the Eastern Conference in the second half of the 2011 NBA All-Star Game at Staples Center on February 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)</p>
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Western Conference celebrates after being named MVP for the fourth time in the 2011 NBA All-Star Game at Staples Center on February 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)</p>
<p>ORLANDO, FL - FEBRUARY 26: (L-R) Dirk Nowitzki #41, Tony Parker #9, Chris Paul #3 and Kobe Bryant #24 of the Western Conference All-Stars interact prior to the 2012 NBA All-Star Game presented by Kia Motors as part of 2012 All-Star Weekend at the Amway Center on February 26, 2012 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2012 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>ORLANDO, FL - FEBRUARY 26: (L-R) Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Western Conference and Eastern conference All-Stars Deron Williams #8 of the New Jersey Nets, Carmeol Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks, LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat and Dwight Howard #12 of the Orlando Magic looks on during the 2012 NBA All-Star Game at the Amway Center on February 26, 2012 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)</p>
<p>HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 16: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs talk during the NBA All-Star Practice in Sprint Arena at Jam Session at Jam Session during NBA All Star Weekend on February 16, 2013 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 17: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Western Conference All-Stars goes up for a basket against the Eastern Conference All-Stars during 2013 NBA All-Star Game on February 17, 2013 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a portrait in the 2014 All-Star Uniform being named a starter on January 14, 2014 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright NBAE 2014(Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 16: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Western Conference smiles and greets NBA Legend Julius Erving during the 2014 NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center on February 16, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 22: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for an All Star Starter photo at STAPLES Center on January 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2015 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Western Conference All-Stars backs up to the basket against Pau Gasol #16 of the Eastern Conference All-Stars during the NBA All-Star Game as part of the 2016 NBA All Star Weekend on February 14, 2016 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Western Conference warms up with daughter Gianna Bryant during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)</p>
<p>TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Western Conference looks to in bound the ball during the NBA All-Star Game as part of 2016 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 14, 2016 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Western Conference shoots in the second half against Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat and the Eastern Conference during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)</p>
<p>TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Western Conference reacts as he walks to the bench late in the fourth quarter during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)</p>
