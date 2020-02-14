Spencer Breecker on representing coaches/execs, joining CAA and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Spencer Breecker, who represents NBA coaches and executives. Breecker talks about his career, what it’s like representing NBA decision-makers, his recent move to CAA Sports and more. Time-stamps are below!

:30: Breecker discusses how he got started in this business and when he became interested in representing NBA coaches and executives.

2:45: Breecker got his start by working with Steve Kauffman as part of Kauffman Sports Management Group. He talks about what he learned from Kauffman over the years.

5:10: What are the biggest differences between representing NBA coaches/execs versus players?

7:30: Because there’s no Collective Bargaining Agreement or standard contracts that Breecker has to follow, how does that change his negotiations with teams?

12:40: Breecker talks about how he identifies the top up-and-coming coaches and executives and finds new clients.

14:40: It can be hard for lower-level coaches and executives to advance their career and get recognition. At the same time, speaking out about their achievements or leaking their name to the press can actually hurt their career. Breecker discusses this and how it’s on him to get his clients noticed.

17:00: Breecker talks about the process of recruiting new clients.

18:45: Is it common for coaches and executives to change agents? And is there poaching like there is in the player-agent world?

21:30: After Kauffman Sports Management Group was acquired by CAA Sports, Breecker was put in charge of CAA’s basketball coaches and executives division. He discusses the move to CAA and what this means for him and his clients.

23:50: Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news of Breecker joining CAA Sports; Breecker talks about what it’s like to be the subject of a Woj Bomb.

26:50: What are some misconceptions about Breecker’s job or about executives and coaches in general?

29:55: Breecker shares advice for anyone who wants to become a front-office executive or an agent.

