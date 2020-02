SportsPulse: Mackenzie Salmon sat down with reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and they discussed his recent foray into fatherhood and what the future holds for him in Milwaukee.

Email Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the HoopsHype email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning An error has occured Please re-enter your email address. Thanks for signing up! You'll now receive the top HoopsHype stories each day directly in your inbox.