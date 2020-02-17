All-Star Sunday: The best pictures

75 shares
By: HoopsHype staff | February 17, 2020
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Team LeBron forward Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers (left) and forward Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers (right) defend Team Giannis forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Team LeBron guard Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder (front), forward LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers (back) and forward Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers (right) react to a call during the fourth quarter during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Team Giannis forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks blocks the shot of Team LeBron forward LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Team LeBron guard Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets reaches for a ball while defended by Team Giannis center Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers (left) and guard Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors (right) during the fourth quarter during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Team LeBron guard James Harden of the Houston Rockets fouls Team Giannis guard Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Team Giannis forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks goal-tends a shot by Team LeBron forward LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Team LeBron guard Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder (front), forward LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers (back) and forward Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers (right) react to a call during the fourth quarter during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Team Giannis forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks passes the ball away from Team LeBron forward Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers during the third quarter of the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
