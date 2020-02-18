The HoopsHype Daily: The Rockets picked up Jeff Green and DeMarre Carroll in free agency

You can get this content every morning in your email inbox. Click here to subscribe to the HoopsHype Daily newsletter.

ROCKETS MAKE MOVES: The Houston Rockets continue to prove they’re quite serious with their super small-ball experiment and added two more stretch-4 types, first by reportedly signing DeMarre Carroll, who agreed to a buyout with the Spurs, and then by agreeing to terms with Jeff Green on a 10-day contract.

Carroll, 33, has a lot of playoff experience and although he has only played 135 total minutes over 15 games this year in San Antonio, he’s merely one season removed from averaging 11.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 34.2 percent from three for an upstart Brooklyn team that took Philadelphia to six games in the first round of the playoffs. Green likewise has a ton of postseason experience to lean on, but played a good bit more than Carroll has this season, seeing action in 30 games (including two starts) for the Jazz, and averaging 7.8 points and 2.7 boards while hitting 32.7 percent from the outside.

Neither player will likely be a game-changer for the Rockets, but both, if things work out in Houston’s system, could be solid additions to the bench, Carroll with his 3-and-D prowess and Green with his athleticism and size (6-foot-9), which should help him give Houston’s defense a boost.

Either way, kudos to the Rockets for sticking with this funky experiment and bypassing the traditional thought process that you need a 7-footer in the paint. If they’re going to go down, they’re going down their way, which is very respectable.

ONE ON ONE: We were joined by Collin Sexton for an interview, one in which he discussed a variety of topics, including the Cavs’ addition of Andre Drummond and the tight relationship he’s had with Chris Paul dating back to high school.

ELECTION SZN: In a pretty surprising bit of news, it was announced that Kyrie Irving has been elected as a vice president of the NBA’s Player Association, taking Pau Gasol’s spot on the board.

GUARD DOWN FOR THE COUNT? There’s a growing concern within the Bulls organization that a knee injury will keep Kris Dunn out for the remainder of the season.

Bad timing for the young floor general, who is actually having a solid season despite the so-so raw statistics, as he’s set to hit restricted free agency this summer. We have him ranked as the 47th-best player in the 2020 free-agent class, and the seventh-best point guard.

ON THE HOT SEAT: Nothing official yet, but whether it’s this week or by the end of the season, John Beilein reportedly won’t be back with the Cavs next year.

DUNK CHAMP: 2020 Slam Dunk champion Derrick Jones Jr. landed a sneaker deal with Puma following his awesome performance on Saturday night, which also happened to be his 23rd birthday. Solid evening for the young high-flyer.

RATINGS NEWS: This year’s All-Star festivities were a pretty huge success according to the television metrics.

BEING BAM: Go behind-the-scenes of Bam Adebayo’s first All-Star weekend, which includes the young big man being floored that Allen Iverson (who gave him a lot of solid advice) and Chris Tucker knew who he was.

DIFFERENT APPROACH: While Bam made the rounds at All-Star weekend, Devin Booker kept things super low key, avoiding any public appearances besides the three-point contest and the All-Star Game, instead choosing to spend time with his family in Chicago.

DOING HIS JOB: Josh Hart doesn’t get the love that goes to Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram or Lonzo Ball, but he’s been very important to the Pelicans turning their season around. New Orleans general manager David Griffin is very high on the young two-way shooting guard.

OUR LOSS: Prior to his passing, Kobe Bryant was in talks with the creator of the Disney Channel’s “The Proud Family” and the creator of “Despicable Me” to create an animation studio, and his hopes were to create animated shows that would speak to and inspire young girls.

SUMMER BALL: Things aren’t official quite yet, but it appears that there’s still interest from Mike Malone’s side to join Igor Kokoskov’s staff and help coach, or at least advise, the Serbian national basketball team this summer.

