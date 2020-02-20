The HoopsHype Daily: John Beilein officially done as Cleveland Cavaliers head coach

You can get this content every morning in your email inbox. Click here to subscribe to the HoopsHype Daily newsletter.

COACHING CHANGE OFFICIAL: First-year head coach John Beilein officially stepped down from his job with the Cleveland Cavaliers yesterday, stating that it was a difficult decision to make, that his first taste of life in the NBA took a heavier toll on him than expected and that he was worried about how the job would affect his health going forward. Beilein even went so far as to talk to his former team before practice yesterday to say bye to them, something that Kevin Love thought was super commendable.

Love told the assembled media: “I’ve never had a coach who stepped down or was fired and came in and talked to us. But just seeing him being vulnerable and treating us with respect and empathy, I thought it was super powerful.” Interesting words coming out of Love, considering how poorly he behaved earlier in the season, though the veteran big man did admit yesterday he was in the wrong for the way he lashed out.

Beilein will now take over a different role within the Cavs organization, doing what exactly, no one knows yet besides those in Cleveland. Taking his place as Cavaliers head coach will be JB Bickerstaff, who through two other coaching stints with Houston and Memphis has amassed a 52-82 record, and will be given full reign going forward to help push along this Cavs rebuild. Bickerstaff will be the fourth Cleveland head coach in the last four years, so for both parties’ sake, they need to be patient and do everything possible to allow things to work out.

ANOTHER BUYOUT? An intriguing option who is reportedly considering hitting the buyout market, defensive-minded forward Moe Harkless is mulling over whether to give back money on his contract in order to join a contender this year.

JACKSON TO LAC: We analyzed the numbers and broke down how Reggie Jackson might be able to help the Clippers this season.

TARGET SCORES: Pretty much everyone loved the target score format in the fourth quarter of this year’s All-Star Game and the NBA took notice because it looks like it’ll be back next year.

KNICKS COACHING SEARCH: Apparently Tom Thibodeau really wants that Knicks job.

DRIVING THE TANK: We don’t hear from Michael Jordan often, but according to Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak, His Airness is on board with the Hornets’ rebuild this season.

ATHLETIC MARVEL: A sports scientist says Zion Williamson’s second jump is the most impressive part of his game, and that the rookie forward moves like he’s from a different species. Hard to disagree with any of that.

IMPROVING CULTURE: Sixers head coach Brett Brown was “thrilled” with how Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons answered questions about their fit and future together at All-Star weekend. Brown says things in Philadelphia aren’t as bad as they seem from the outside.

DJ JAVALE: JaVale McGee – who is enjoying a very solid season with the Lakers – is killing it off the court, as the big man wrote and produced one of the tracks on Justin Bieber’s latest album. No, seriously.

KAREEM SPEAKS: When a legend like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar opens up, we should all listen, and the Hall-of-Fame center joined USA Today to discuss all things Kobe.

STILL NO PEACE: A judge threw out the lawsuit Charles Oakley had submitted against the Knicks and the team said hopefully this leads to peace between the two parties. They shouldn’t hold their breath for that to happen, though.

SALARY QUIZ: WHO’S THIS NBA PLAYER? 🤔

Click here for the answer.