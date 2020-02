At 43 and still in the NBA, Vince Carter has been around long enough to outlast players far younger than him. Actually, there are 43 All-Stars (not counting the late Kobe Bryant) who were born after Carter and are already retired from basketball.

You can see all of them in the gallery above.

Related The oldest players to receive MVP votes in NBA history

Related The oldest players in the history of each NBA franchise

Related The youngest players in the history of each NBA franchise