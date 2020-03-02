The HoopsHype Daily: Dion Waiters will get a chance to prove he can help the Lakers

You can get this content every morning in your email inbox. Click here to subscribe to the HoopsHype Daily newsletter.

WAITERS ISLAND: According to reports, the Lakers will hold a free-agent workout with enigmatic guard Dion Waiters on Monday. That’s noteworthy because yesterday, the Western Conference leaders waived veteran sharpshooter Troy Daniels, giving them an available roster spot to use.

Waiters has only seen action in three games this season, averaging 9.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting north of 47 percent from three. His best performance of the three, somewhat coincidentally, came against the LA Clippers, when the Syracuse product dropped 14 points and secured four rebounds while playing effortful defense and hitting clutch jumpers late.

Waiters wouldn’t be a game-changing signing for the Lakers, but if he’s in good shape (and today’s workout will determine that), he could provide Los Angeles with a much-needed extra ballhandling playmaker to come off the bench. It should also be noted that in his lone taste of postseason action back in 2015-16 as a member of the Thunder, Waiters acquitted himself nicely, averaging 8.4 points and shooting 37.5 percent from three for an Oklahoma City team that came within one game of reaching the Finals.

If the Lakers were guaranteed that exact playoff production from Waiters, he’d prove to be quite the savvy signing.

LAST NIGHT IN THE ASSOCIATION: We got our second and final Zion-LeBron showdown of the season, and this one was even better than the first. The veteran came out on top once again, as James’ Lakers pulled out the victory 122-114 behind 34 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists from the four-time league MVP. Williamson was fantastic as well, scoring 35 points on 12-of-16 shooting, absolutely dominating whoever tried to defend him in the post.

Elsewhere, Sixers guard Shake Milton went off for 39 points on 20 field-goal attempts, and becoming the first player ever to hit 14 straight three-pointers (not all in the same game). It wasn’t enough for Philadelphia to pull off the road win against the Clippers, however, as L.A. came out on top 136-130.

NEW CLIPPERS ARENA: Speaking of the Clippers, team owner Steve Ballmer is reportedly in advanced negotiations to purchase The Forum, which could be the precursor to the Clips getting their own stadium to play in.

SUNS MAKE PICKUP: Recently waived guard Jordan McRae, who has played for Washington and Denver this year, and is averaging 11.5 points while shooting 38.2 percent from three on the campaign, is reportedly set to join the Suns.

VET SHOOTER AVAILABLE: Vet forward Anthony Tolliver, who is shooting nearly 40 percent from three over his last four seasons, was waived by the Kings, which will allow him to join a contender for the stretch run.

ONE ON ONE: Our own Alex Kennedy sat down with Shawn Marion recently, and the duo discussed Marion’s incredible career, how he thinks he’d fit in the modern game and much more.

TOUGH BUSINESS: Andre Drummond says the fact that Detroit traded him initially stung, and that he’s having a somewhat tough time acclimating to his new team, which isn’t abnormal.

DYNAMIC DUO: Going super small has the Rockets, winners of six straight, downright rolling, and their top two players, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, have looked incredible recently.

CHASING HISTORY: The most efficient shooting season ever came courtesy of 1972-73 Wilt Chamberlain, who hit 72.7 percent of his field goals that year. This season, Mitchell Robinson is shooting 73.2 percent from the floor, giving him a legitimate shot at breaking Wilt’s record.

MESSY SITUATION: The Bulls are an absolute mess, to the point that Zach LaVine says something needs to change. That doesn’t exactly sound too good for Chicago head coach Jim Boylen.

PREPARED TO MAKE THE JUMP: Didi Louzada, a Pelicans 2019 second-round draftee, is killing it in the NBL this season, and the Brazilian forward could be ready to make the leap to the NBA next year.

LEGAL UPDATE: Vanessa Bryant voiced her disgust with the LA Sheriff’s Department over the weekend after allegations came out that deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash with each other.