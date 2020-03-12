Chris Haynes on the suspended NBA season, where league goes from here

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Yahoo Sports’ NBA insider Chris Haynes to discuss the NBA’s decision to suspend the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus epidemic. They discuss how long this suspension may last, what people around the NBA are saying, possible long-term consequences and where the league goes from here. Time-stamps are below!

1:00: Alex and Chris react to the NBA’s decision to suspend the season. Chris says that this was a last resort for the league, but Rudy Gobert testing positive for coronavirus gave the league no choice.

4:15: How long will the suspension last? It’s possible that the stoppage will only last several weeks, but that’s up in the air. Chris shares what he’s hearing and which teams have tested their players thus far.

7:05: There’s currently a shortage of coronavirus tests, which only complicates this situation for everybody involved.

10:45: Players and executives are very confused about what happens next and they have a lot of questions for the league office. Chris talks about what he’s heard from people around the NBA and how they’re reacting.

13:05: Mark Cuban is putting together a program to pay Dallas’ arena workers who will be without work due to this stoppage. The Collective Bargaining Agreement says that in the event of an extreme emergency like an epidemic, the league doesn’t have to pay players for missed games. Chris shares what he’s hearing about whether players will be paid.

13:55: The NBA may have a hard time finishing the season without impacting the 2020-21 campaign. If the NBA is able to resume play, Haynes speculates that they may have no choice but to end the regular season and jump right to the playoffs.

16:10: This stoppage will have a significant impact on the basketball-related income (BRI), which means the salary cap and luxury tax for next season could be very different than previously expected.

18:20: This afternoon, the NBA had a conference call with their Board of Governors to discuss the league’s plan and what the future holds. Chris shares what that call will likely entail.

