The HoopsHype Daily: The NBA won't return from their coronavirus hiatus for at least 30 days, if at all

MORE ON CORONA: In lieu of the usual Thursday night NBA action last evening, Adam Silver joined the Inside the NBA crew – sans Charles Barkley, who took part in the discussion over the phone because he hasn’t been feeling well and is self-quarantining as he awaits a coronavirus test results – to discuss the latest on the NBA and the current pandemic. Among a lot of other noteworthy comments, Silver mentioned that the league is operating under the hope that they’ll be able to resume activities in 30 days, be it with or without fans in the stands. A bit more ominously, however, Silver also said that because we don’t know much about the illness right now, there’s a legitimate chance that this season could be canceled for good – it’s impossible to know for sure now. That would obviously be the absolute worst-case scenario, but that it’s even being discussed is enough to raise eyebrows.

Silver also released a letter to NBA fans, which said, among other things: “As you know, we have temporarily suspended our season in response to the coronavirus pandemic. We made this decision to safeguard the health and well-being of fans, players, everyone connected to our game and the general public. This hiatus will last at least 30 days and we intend to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for all concerned. In the meantime, we will continue to coordinate with infectious disease and public health experts along with government officials to determine safe protocols for resuming our games. As we develop the appropriate course for future NBA games and events, we will keep you informed of any changes as soon as they happen.”

So that’s where the NBA world stands at the moment at the face of the coronavirus. With two infected players (Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell) and, at minimum, a 30-day hiatus from the sport. By the way, despite how recklessly he was acting recently in light of what’s been going on and the fact that his teammates are reportedly not happy with him, Gobert won’t be disciplined, per a report, for his mindless actions that led to a teammate getting sick and forced multiple media members to get tested for the illness.

