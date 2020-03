Last year, Kawhi Leonard finished the playoffs with the third-best scoring mark in NBA postseason history: 732 points. That was largely due to his amazing play, but also the many games Toronto had to play in order to win the championship.

The only two players ahead of Leonard are the ones with the best claim to GOAT.

Related The top scorers ever by draft position

Related The Top 13 NBA players who have never won a championship

Related The best player in the history of every NBA franchise

Gallery The first Slam cover of NBA stars view 34 images