Atlanta Hawks: Their salary cap situation right now

The Hawks are projected to have just north of $50 million in cap space this summer, the most of any team. They should have plenty of room to add talent to bolster the roster and could also continue taking on bad contracts with draft picks attached. They must decide how much they’re willing to commit to John Collins, who is extension-eligible.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Clint Capela
|$16,000,000
|Dewayne Dedmon
|$13,333,333
|De’Andre Hunter
|$7,422,000
|Trae Young
|$6,571,800
|Cam Reddish
|$4,458,000
|John Collins
|$4,137,302
|Kevin Huerter
|$2,761,920
|Bruno Fernando
|$1,517,981
|Brandon Goodwin
|$1,701,593
|Skal Labissiere
|$7,016,541
|Damian Jones
|$6,915,172
|DeAndre Bembry
|$3,752,337
|Tyrone Wallace
|$2,025,705
|Charlie Brown
|$1,523,320
|Jeff Teague
|$28,500,000
|Treveon Graham
|$1,737,274
|Vince Carter
|$1,731,372
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$8,260,800
|ROSTER SPACE
|$2,839,629
|CAP SPACE
|$44,844,898
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$106,307,419
|TAX SITUATION
|-$82,697,664
2021/22 season
|Clint Capela
|$17,013,448
|Trae Young
|$8,326,471
|De’Andre Hunter
|$7,775,400
|Cam Reddish
|$4,670,160
|Kevin Huerter
|$4,253,357
|Bruno Fernando
|$1,782,621
|Dewayne Dedmon
|$13,333,333
|John Collins
|$10,343,255
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$8,979,240
|ROSTER SPACE
|$5,144,250
|CAP SPACE
|$55,711,798
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$75,034,293
|TAX SITUATION
|-$106,178,543
2022/23 season
|Clint Capela
|$18,206,896
|De’Andre Hunter
|$9,835,881
|Cam Reddish
|$5,954,454
|Trae Young
|$24,979,412
|Kevin Huerter
|$12,760,070
|Bruno Fernando
|$3,386,980
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$12,662,880
|ROSTER SPACE
|$7,562,051
|CAP SPACE
|$35,901,376
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$89,690,718
|TAX SITUATION
|-$124,552,769
