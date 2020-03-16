Atlanta Hawks: Their salary cap situation right now

USA Today Sports

The Hawks are projected to have just north of $50 million in cap space this summer, the most of any team. They should have plenty of room to add talent to bolster the roster and could also continue taking on bad contracts with draft picks attached. They must decide how much they’re willing to commit to John Collins, who is extension-eligible.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Clint Capela $16,000,000
Dewayne Dedmon $13,333,333
De’Andre Hunter $7,422,000
Trae Young $6,571,800
Cam Reddish $4,458,000
John Collins $4,137,302
Kevin Huerter $2,761,920
Bruno Fernando $1,517,981
Brandon Goodwin $1,701,593
Skal Labissiere $7,016,541
Damian Jones $6,915,172
DeAndre Bembry $3,752,337
Tyrone Wallace $2,025,705
Charlie Brown $1,523,320
Jeff Teague $28,500,000
Treveon Graham $1,737,274
Vince Carter $1,731,372
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $8,260,800
ROSTER SPACE $2,839,629
CAP SPACE $44,844,898
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $106,307,419
TAX SITUATION -$82,697,664

2021/22 season

Clint Capela $17,013,448
Trae Young $8,326,471
De’Andre Hunter $7,775,400
Cam Reddish $4,670,160
Kevin Huerter $4,253,357
Bruno Fernando $1,782,621
Dewayne Dedmon $13,333,333
John Collins $10,343,255
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $8,979,240
ROSTER SPACE $5,144,250
CAP SPACE $55,711,798
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $75,034,293
TAX SITUATION -$106,178,543

2022/23 season

Clint Capela $18,206,896
De’Andre Hunter $9,835,881
Cam Reddish $5,954,454
Trae Young $24,979,412
Kevin Huerter $12,760,070
Bruno Fernando $3,386,980
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $12,662,880
ROSTER SPACE $7,562,051
CAP SPACE $35,901,376
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $89,690,718
TAX SITUATION -$124,552,769

