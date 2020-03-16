USA Today Sports

Boston Celtics: Their salary cap situation right now

Basketball

The Celtics are already projected to be hovering over the luxury tax next season. Gordon Hayward can opt out this summer, but his negotiations would be complicated with Jayson Tatum due for what is likely a maximum extension. Once again having three low first-round picks in this year’s draft, they could look to consolidate some of them for a veteran upgrade.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Kemba Walker $34,379,100
Jaylen Brown $23,883,928
Marcus Smart $13,446,428
Jayson Tatum $9,897,120
Romeo Langford $3,631,200
Vincent Poirier $2,619,207
Grant Williams $2,498,760
Robert Williams $2,029,920
Carsen Edwards $1,517,981
Daniel Theis $5,000,000
Javonte Green $1,517,981
Semi Ojeleye $1,752,950
Gordon Hayward $34,187,085
Enes Kanter $5,005,350
Brad Wanamaker $1,931,372
Tremont Waters $1,523,320
Tacko Fall $1,523,320
Guerschon Yabusele $1,039,080
Demetrius Jackson $92,857
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $7,247,520
ROSTER SPACE $0
CAP SPACE -$28,919,539
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS -$16,694,007
TAX SITUATION -$3,259,353

2021/22 season

Kemba Walker $36,016,200
Jaylen Brown $25,794,643
Marcus Smart $14,339,285
Romeo Langford $3,804,360
Robert Williams $3,661,976
Grant Williams $2,617,800
Carsen Edwards $1,782,621
Jayson Tatum $19,794,240
Vincent Poirier $3,274,009
Javonte Green $2,049,757
Daniel Theis $9,500,000
Guerschon Yabusele $1,039,080
Demetrius Jackson $92,857
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $2,264,280
ROSTER SPACE $4,115,400
CAP SPACE $177,258
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $37,059,544
TAX SITUATION -$61,851,178

2022/23 season

Jaylen Brown $27,705,357
Romeo Langford $5,634,257
Grant Williams $4,306,281
Carsen Edwards $1,930,681
Robert Williams $10,985,927
Marcus Smart $21,589,286
Demetrius Jackson $92,857
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $2,377,560
ROSTER SPACE $8,642,344
CAP SPACE $60,902,058
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $95,854,831
TAX SITUATION -$120,811,248

