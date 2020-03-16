Brooklyn Nets: Their salary cap situation right now

The Nets will look to add to their mostly complete core with a veteran with the mid-level exception and their first round pick via Philadelphia. Joe Harris is their biggest free agent and they’ll have an edge with re-signing him having his full Bird rights. They have the pieces to package together for a third star if they choose, but they are a strong supporting cast for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Kevin Durant
|$40,108,950
|Kyrie Irving
|$33,329,100
|Caris LeVert
|$16,203,704
|Taurean Prince
|$12,250,000
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|$11,454,048
|DeAndre Jordan
|$10,375,678
|Jarrett Allen
|$3,909,902
|Dzanan Musa
|$2,002,800
|Rodions Kurucs
|$1,780,152
|Nicolas Claxton
|$1,517,981
|Timothe Luwawu
|$1,824,003
|Jeremiah Martin
|$0
|Garrett Temple
|$5,005,350
|Theo Pinson
|$1,701,593
|Chris Chiozza
|$1,707,576
|Joe Harris
|$14,566,667
|Wilson Chandler
|$1,737,274
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$16,181,880
|ROSTER SPACE
|$0
|CAP SPACE
|-$39,116,252
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|-$4,922,855
|TAX SITUATION
|-$1,062,335
2021/22 season
|Kevin Durant
|$42,018,900
|Kyrie Irving
|$34,916,200
|Caris LeVert
|$17,500,000
|Taurean Prince
|$13,000,000
|DeAndre Jordan
|$9,881,598
|Dzanan Musa
|$3,619,386
|Nicolas Claxton
|$1,782,621
|Rodions Kurucs
|$1,861,068
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|$12,302,396
|Jarrett Allen
|$9,774,755
|Jeremiah Martin
|$1,922,821
|Timothe Luwawu
|$1,650,158
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$3,574,680
|ROSTER SPACE
|$4,115,400
|CAP SPACE
|-$18,694,766
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|-$1,772,352
|TAX SITUATION
|-$26,420,227
2022/23 season
|Caris LeVert
|$18,796,296
|DeAndre Jordan
|$9,821,842
|Kevin Durant
|$43,928,850
|Kyrie Irving
|$36,503,300
|Dzanan Musa
|$10,845,162
|Nicolas Claxton
|$2,228,276
|Taurean Prince
|$22,586,538
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$4,850,400
|ROSTER SPACE
|$9,722,637
|CAP SPACE
|$65,472,287
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$105,982,663
|TAX SITUATION
|-$129,931,862
Basketball, Business, Evergreen, Featured, Salaries, Salary cap, Brooklyn Nets
Comments