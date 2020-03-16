Brooklyn Nets: Their salary cap situation right now

The Nets will look to add to their mostly complete core with a veteran with the mid-level exception and their first round pick via Philadelphia. Joe Harris is their biggest free agent and they’ll have an edge with re-signing him having his full Bird rights. They have the pieces to package together for a third star if they choose, but they are a strong supporting cast for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money