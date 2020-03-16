USA Today Sports

Brooklyn Nets: Their salary cap situation right now

Brooklyn Nets: Their salary cap situation right now

Basketball

Brooklyn Nets: Their salary cap situation right now

March 16, 2020- by

By: |

The Nets will look to add to their mostly complete core with a veteran with the mid-level exception and their first round pick via Philadelphia. Joe Harris is their biggest free agent and they’ll have an edge with re-signing him having his full Bird rights. They have the pieces to package together for a third star if they choose, but they are a strong supporting cast for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Kevin Durant $40,108,950
Kyrie Irving $33,329,100
Caris LeVert $16,203,704
Taurean Prince $12,250,000
Spencer Dinwiddie $11,454,048
DeAndre Jordan $10,375,678
Jarrett Allen $3,909,902
Dzanan Musa $2,002,800
Rodions Kurucs $1,780,152
Nicolas Claxton $1,517,981
Timothe Luwawu $1,824,003
Jeremiah Martin $0
Garrett Temple $5,005,350
Theo Pinson $1,701,593
Chris Chiozza $1,707,576
Joe Harris $14,566,667
Wilson Chandler $1,737,274
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $16,181,880
ROSTER SPACE $0
CAP SPACE -$39,116,252
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS -$4,922,855
TAX SITUATION -$1,062,335

2021/22 season

Kevin Durant $42,018,900
Kyrie Irving $34,916,200
Caris LeVert $17,500,000
Taurean Prince $13,000,000
DeAndre Jordan $9,881,598
Dzanan Musa $3,619,386
Nicolas Claxton $1,782,621
Rodions Kurucs $1,861,068
Spencer Dinwiddie $12,302,396
Jarrett Allen $9,774,755
Jeremiah Martin $1,922,821
Timothe Luwawu $1,650,158
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $3,574,680
ROSTER SPACE $4,115,400
CAP SPACE -$18,694,766
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS -$1,772,352
TAX SITUATION -$26,420,227

2022/23 season

Caris LeVert $18,796,296
DeAndre Jordan $9,821,842
Kevin Durant $43,928,850
Kyrie Irving $36,503,300
Dzanan Musa $10,845,162
Nicolas Claxton $2,228,276
Taurean Prince $22,586,538
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $4,850,400
ROSTER SPACE $9,722,637
CAP SPACE $65,472,287
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $105,982,663
TAX SITUATION -$129,931,862

, , , , Basketball, Business

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home