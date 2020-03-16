Charlotte Hornets: Their salary cap situation right now

USA Today Sports

The Hornets, with cap space for the first time since 2016, will have around $27 million available. They must be careful not to rush their timeline and rather focus on continual development of their promising young players. With what will likely be the first Top 5 pick since 2013, the Hornets must nail this pick as they still do not have a clear No. 1 option.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Terry Rozier $18,900,000
Cody Zeller $15,415,730
Malik Monk $5,345,687
PJ Washington $4,023,600
Miles Bridges $3,934,320
Cody Martin $1,517,981
Devonte Graham $1,663,861
Caleb Martin $1,517,981
Jalen McDaniels $1,517,981
Nicolas Batum $27,130,434
Dwayne Bacon $2,023,150
Kobi Simmons $1,707,576
Ray Spalding $1,707,576
Bismack Biyombo $25,500,000
Willy Hernangomez $2,335,875
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $5,592,240
ROSTER SPACE $1,893,086
CAP SPACE $24,706,055
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $63,572,472
TAX SITUATION -$59,550,406

2021/22 season

Terry Rozier $17,905,263
Miles Bridges $5,421,493
PJ Washington $4,215,120
Cody Martin $1,782,621
Caleb Martin $1,782,621
Jalen McDaniels $1,782,621
Malik Monk $13,364,218
Devonte Graham $2,079,826
Nicolas Batum $40,695,653
Cody Zeller $23,123,595
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $6,078,480
ROSTER SPACE $7,201,950
CAP SPACE $65,168,408
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $150,510,180
TAX SITUATION -$119,892,882

2022/23 season

PJ Washington $5,808,435
Jalen McDaniels $1,930,681
Miles Bridges $16,264,479
Caleb Martin $2,312,196
Cody Martin $2,228,276
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $6,382,440
ROSTER SPACE $10,802,930
CAP SPACE $91,991,716
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $119,179,107
TAX SITUATION -$152,741,565

