Charlotte Hornets: Their salary cap situation right now

The Hornets, with cap space for the first time since 2016, will have around $27 million available. They must be careful not to rush their timeline and rather focus on continual development of their promising young players. With what will likely be the first Top 5 pick since 2013, the Hornets must nail this pick as they still do not have a clear No. 1 option.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Terry Rozier
|$18,900,000
|Cody Zeller
|$15,415,730
|Malik Monk
|$5,345,687
|PJ Washington
|$4,023,600
|Miles Bridges
|$3,934,320
|Cody Martin
|$1,517,981
|Devonte Graham
|$1,663,861
|Caleb Martin
|$1,517,981
|Jalen McDaniels
|$1,517,981
|Nicolas Batum
|$27,130,434
|Dwayne Bacon
|$2,023,150
|Kobi Simmons
|$1,707,576
|Ray Spalding
|$1,707,576
|Bismack Biyombo
|$25,500,000
|Willy Hernangomez
|$2,335,875
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$5,592,240
|ROSTER SPACE
|$1,893,086
|CAP SPACE
|$24,706,055
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$63,572,472
|TAX SITUATION
|-$59,550,406
2021/22 season
|Terry Rozier
|$17,905,263
|Miles Bridges
|$5,421,493
|PJ Washington
|$4,215,120
|Cody Martin
|$1,782,621
|Caleb Martin
|$1,782,621
|Jalen McDaniels
|$1,782,621
|Malik Monk
|$13,364,218
|Devonte Graham
|$2,079,826
|Nicolas Batum
|$40,695,653
|Cody Zeller
|$23,123,595
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$6,078,480
|ROSTER SPACE
|$7,201,950
|CAP SPACE
|$65,168,408
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$150,510,180
|TAX SITUATION
|-$119,892,882
2022/23 season
|PJ Washington
|$5,808,435
|Jalen McDaniels
|$1,930,681
|Miles Bridges
|$16,264,479
|Caleb Martin
|$2,312,196
|Cody Martin
|$2,228,276
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$6,382,440
|ROSTER SPACE
|$10,802,930
|CAP SPACE
|$91,991,716
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$119,179,107
|TAX SITUATION
|-$152,741,565
