Charlotte Hornets: Their salary cap situation right now

The Hornets, with cap space for the first time since 2016, will have around $27 million available. They must be careful not to rush their timeline and rather focus on continual development of their promising young players. With what will likely be the first Top 5 pick since 2013, the Hornets must nail this pick as they still do not have a clear No. 1 option.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money