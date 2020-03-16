Chicago Bulls: Their salary cap situation right now

Big changes could be made to the Bulls’ front office, head coach, and medical staff. They must make a decision on Lauri Markkanen, who becomes extension-eligible. With most of the roster locked in for next season, continuity and development will be vital. They must decide whether or not to tender qualifying offers to restricted free agents Kris Dunn and Denzel Valentine.

