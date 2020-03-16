Chicago Bulls: Their salary cap situation right now

Big changes could be made to the Bulls’ front office, head coach, and medical staff. They must make a decision on Lauri Markkanen, who becomes extension-eligible. With most of the roster locked in for next season, continuity and development will be vital. They must decide whether or not to tender qualifying offers to restricted free agents Kris Dunn and Denzel Valentine.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Zach LaVine
|$19,500,000
|Thaddeus Young
|$13,545,000
|Tomas Satoranski
|$10,000,000
|Cristiano Felicio
|$7,529,020
|Lauri Markkanen
|$6,731,508
|Coby White
|$5,572,680
|Wendell Carter
|$5,448,840
|Ryan Arcidiacono
|$3,000,000
|Chandler Hutchison
|$2,443,440
|Luke Kornet
|$2,250,000
|Daniel Gafford
|$1,517,981
|Max Strus
|$0
|Otto Porter
|$28,489,239
|Kris Dunn
|$16,044,021
|Shaquille Harrison
|$1,744,548
|Adam Mokoka
|$1,523,320
|Denzel Valentine
|$4,698,198
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$5,123,040
|ROSTER SPACE
|$0
|CAP SPACE
|-$11,194,769
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$17,938,358
|TAX SITUATION
|-$32,972,292
2021/22 season
|Zach LaVine
|$19,500,000
|Wendell Carter
|$6,920,027
|Coby White
|$5,837,760
|Chandler Hutchison
|$4,019,459
|Thaddeus Young
|$14,190,000
|Tomas Satoransky
|$10,000,000
|Daniel Gafford
|$1,782,621
|Ryan Arcidiacono
|$3,000,000
|Lauri Markkanen
|$16,828,770
|Max Strus
|$1,856,061
|Otto Porter
|$42,733,857
|Cristiano Felicio
|$11,293,530
|Luke Kornet
|$2,925,000
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$5,568,480
|ROSTER SPACE
|$4,115,400
|CAP SPACE
|$30,312,483
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$111,518,181
|TAX SITUATION
|-$85,750,133
2022/23 season
|Coby White
|$7,413,955
|Daniel Gafford
|$1,930,681
|Wendell Carter
|$20,760,080
|Chandler Hutchison
|$12,058,376
|Zach LaVine
|$29,250,000
|Thaddeus Young
|$21,285,000
|Tomas Satoransky
|$15,000,000
|Ryan Arcidiacono
|$5,700,000
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$5,846,880
|ROSTER SPACE
|$9,722,637
|CAP SPACE
|$35,625,767
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$145,526,103
|TAX SITUATION
|-$149,205,364
