USA Today Sports

Chicago Bulls: Their salary cap situation right now

Chicago Bulls: Their salary cap situation right now

Basketball

Chicago Bulls: Their salary cap situation right now

March 16, 2020- by

By: |

Big changes could be made to the Bulls’ front office, head coach, and medical staff. They must make a decision on Lauri Markkanen, who becomes extension-eligible. With most of the roster locked in for next season, continuity and development will be vital. They must decide whether or not to tender qualifying offers to restricted free agents Kris Dunn and Denzel Valentine.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Zach LaVine $19,500,000
Thaddeus Young $13,545,000
Tomas Satoranski $10,000,000
Cristiano Felicio $7,529,020
Lauri Markkanen $6,731,508
Coby White $5,572,680
Wendell Carter $5,448,840
Ryan Arcidiacono $3,000,000
Chandler Hutchison $2,443,440
Luke Kornet $2,250,000
Daniel Gafford $1,517,981
Max Strus $0
Otto Porter $28,489,239
Kris Dunn $16,044,021
Shaquille Harrison $1,744,548
Adam Mokoka $1,523,320
Denzel Valentine $4,698,198
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $5,123,040
ROSTER SPACE $0
CAP SPACE -$11,194,769
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $17,938,358
TAX SITUATION -$32,972,292

2021/22 season

Zach LaVine $19,500,000
Wendell Carter $6,920,027
Coby White $5,837,760
Chandler Hutchison $4,019,459
Thaddeus Young $14,190,000
Tomas Satoransky $10,000,000
Daniel Gafford $1,782,621
Ryan Arcidiacono $3,000,000
Lauri Markkanen $16,828,770
Max Strus $1,856,061
Otto Porter $42,733,857
Cristiano Felicio $11,293,530
Luke Kornet $2,925,000
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $5,568,480
ROSTER SPACE $4,115,400
CAP SPACE $30,312,483
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $111,518,181
TAX SITUATION -$85,750,133

2022/23 season

Coby White $7,413,955
Daniel Gafford $1,930,681
Wendell Carter $20,760,080
Chandler Hutchison $12,058,376
Zach LaVine $29,250,000
Thaddeus Young $21,285,000
Tomas Satoransky $15,000,000
Ryan Arcidiacono $5,700,000
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $5,846,880
ROSTER SPACE $9,722,637
CAP SPACE $35,625,767
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $145,526,103
TAX SITUATION -$149,205,364

, , , , Basketball, Business

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home