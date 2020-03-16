Cleveland Cavaliers: Their salary cap situation right now

USA Today Sports

The Cavaliers will be over the cap but also significantly under the luxury tax for the first time in the post-LeBron era. Kevin Love will remain on the trade market with the Cavaliers looking to develop their young players. Assuming Andre Drummond opts in, they have one year to make things work before he hits free agency. With no clear young star, who they select with their Top 5 pick will be extremely crucial if they want to get out of irrelevancy.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Kevin Love $31,258,256
Larry Nance Jr $11,709,091
Dante Exum $9,600,000
Cedi Osman $8,840,580
Darius Garland $6,720,720
Collin Sexton $4,991,880
Dylan Windler $2,137,440
Kevin Porter $1,717,981
Alfonzo McKinnie $1,762,796
Andre Drummond $28,751,774
Matt Mooney $1,523,320
Dean Wade $1,523,320
Tristan Thompson $27,808,695
Matthew Dellavedova $14,411,250
Ante Zizic $3,872,215
JR Smith $1,456,667
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $9,199,080
ROSTER SPACE $946,543
CAP SPACE -$30,901,503
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $27,436,377
TAX SITUATION -$30,052,815

2021/22 season

Kevin Love $31,258,256
Larry Nance Jr $10,690,909
Cedi Osman $8,133,334
Darius Garland $7,040,880
Collin Sexton $6,349,671
Dylan Windler $2,239,200
Kevin Porter $1,782,621
Alfonzo McKinnie $1,910,860
Andre Drummond $43,127,663
Dante Exum $14,400,000
JR Smith $1,456,667
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $9,998,880
ROSTER SPACE $4,115,400
CAP SPACE $25,623,322
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $93,149,865
TAX SITUATION -$80,137,602

2022/23 season

Kevin Love $28,942,830
Larry Nance Jr $9,672,727
Darius Garland $8,920,795
Cedi Osman $7,426,364
Dylan Windler $4,037,278
Kevin Porter $3,271,631
Alfonzo McKinnie $2,165,298
Collin Sexton $19,049,014
JR Smith $1,456,667
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $15,689,400
ROSTER SPACE $2,160,586
CAP SPACE $28,457,410
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $63,195,824
TAX SITUATION -$92,656,410

