Cleveland Cavaliers: Their salary cap situation right now

The Cavaliers will be over the cap but also significantly under the luxury tax for the first time in the post-LeBron era. Kevin Love will remain on the trade market with the Cavaliers looking to develop their young players. Assuming Andre Drummond opts in, they have one year to make things work before he hits free agency. With no clear young star, who they select with their Top 5 pick will be extremely crucial if they want to get out of irrelevancy.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Kevin Love
|$31,258,256
|Larry Nance Jr
|$11,709,091
|Dante Exum
|$9,600,000
|Cedi Osman
|$8,840,580
|Darius Garland
|$6,720,720
|Collin Sexton
|$4,991,880
|Dylan Windler
|$2,137,440
|Kevin Porter
|$1,717,981
|Alfonzo McKinnie
|$1,762,796
|Andre Drummond
|$28,751,774
|Matt Mooney
|$1,523,320
|Dean Wade
|$1,523,320
|Tristan Thompson
|$27,808,695
|Matthew Dellavedova
|$14,411,250
|Ante Zizic
|$3,872,215
|JR Smith
|$1,456,667
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$9,199,080
|ROSTER SPACE
|$946,543
|CAP SPACE
|-$30,901,503
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$27,436,377
|TAX SITUATION
|-$30,052,815
2021/22 season
|Kevin Love
|$31,258,256
|Larry Nance Jr
|$10,690,909
|Cedi Osman
|$8,133,334
|Darius Garland
|$7,040,880
|Collin Sexton
|$6,349,671
|Dylan Windler
|$2,239,200
|Kevin Porter
|$1,782,621
|Alfonzo McKinnie
|$1,910,860
|Andre Drummond
|$43,127,663
|Dante Exum
|$14,400,000
|JR Smith
|$1,456,667
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$9,998,880
|ROSTER SPACE
|$4,115,400
|CAP SPACE
|$25,623,322
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$93,149,865
|TAX SITUATION
|-$80,137,602
2022/23 season
|Kevin Love
|$28,942,830
|Larry Nance Jr
|$9,672,727
|Darius Garland
|$8,920,795
|Cedi Osman
|$7,426,364
|Dylan Windler
|$4,037,278
|Kevin Porter
|$3,271,631
|Alfonzo McKinnie
|$2,165,298
|Collin Sexton
|$19,049,014
|JR Smith
|$1,456,667
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$15,689,400
|ROSTER SPACE
|$2,160,586
|CAP SPACE
|$28,457,410
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$63,195,824
|TAX SITUATION
|-$92,656,410
