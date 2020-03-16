Cleveland Cavaliers: Their salary cap situation right now

The Cavaliers will be over the cap but also significantly under the luxury tax for the first time in the post-LeBron era. Kevin Love will remain on the trade market with the Cavaliers looking to develop their young players. Assuming Andre Drummond opts in, they have one year to make things work before he hits free agency. With no clear young star, who they select with their Top 5 pick will be extremely crucial if they want to get out of irrelevancy.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money