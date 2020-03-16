Dallas Mavericks: Their salary cap situation right now

The Mavericks will look to build on the success of 2019-20. With most of the roster locked in, their biggest additions will come through the mid-level exception and their first-round pick. While they plan on pursuing a third star to pair alongside Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in 2021 free agency, they’ll be monitoring for one via trade too.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money