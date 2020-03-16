Dallas Mavericks: Their salary cap situation right now

USA Today Sports

The Mavericks will look to build on the success of 2019-20. With most of the roster locked in, their biggest additions will come through the mid-level exception and their first-round pick. While they plan on pursuing a third star to pair alongside Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in 2021 free agency, they’ll be monitoring for one via trade too.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Kristaps Porzingis $29,467,800
Dwight Powell $11,080,125
Delon Wright $9,000,000
Maxi Kleber $8,250,000
Luka Doncic $8,049,630
Seth Curry $7,834,449
Justin Jackson $5,029,650
Dorian Finney-Smith $4,000,000
Boban Marjanovic $3,500,000
Jalen Brunson $1,663,861
Tim Hardaway Jr $18,975,000
Willie Cauley-Stein $2,286,357
Antonius Cleveland $1,523,320
Josh Reaves $1,523,320
Courtney Lee $19,139,505
Jose Juan Barea $1,737,274
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist $1,472,807
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $4,874,760
ROSTER SPACE $946,543
CAP SPACE $21,133,581
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $51,404,567
TAX SITUATION -$51,124,485

2021/22 season

Kristaps Porzingis $31,650,600
Dwight Powell $11,080,125
Luka Doncic $10,174,391
Maxi Kleber $8,750,000
Delon Wright $8,526,316
Seth Curry $8,207,518
Dorian Finney-Smith $4,000,000
Jalen Brunson $1,802,057
Justin Jackson $12,574,125
Tim Hardaway Jr $28,462,500
Boban Marjanovic $12,574,125
Willie Cauley-Stein $2,972,264
ROSTER SPACE $4,115,400
CAP SPACE $5,258,829
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $61,841,843
TAX SITUATION -$66,808,993

2022/23 season

Kristaps Porzingis $33,833,400
Dwight Powell $11,080,125
Seth Curry $8,496,653
Maxi Kleber $9,000,000
Luka Doncic $25,435,978
Jalen Brunson $3,423,908
Delon Wright $16,200,000
Dorian Finney-Smith $7,600,000
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $3,234,720
ROSTER SPACE $7,562,051
CAP SPACE $21,583,165
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $77,477,771
TAX SITUATION -$96,139,822

