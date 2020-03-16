Dallas Mavericks: Their salary cap situation right now

The Mavericks will look to build on the success of 2019-20. With most of the roster locked in, their biggest additions will come through the mid-level exception and their first-round pick. While they plan on pursuing a third star to pair alongside Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis in 2021 free agency, they’ll be monitoring for one via trade too.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Kristaps Porzingis
|$29,467,800
|Dwight Powell
|$11,080,125
|Delon Wright
|$9,000,000
|Maxi Kleber
|$8,250,000
|Luka Doncic
|$8,049,630
|Seth Curry
|$7,834,449
|Justin Jackson
|$5,029,650
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|$4,000,000
|Boban Marjanovic
|$3,500,000
|Jalen Brunson
|$1,663,861
|Tim Hardaway Jr
|$18,975,000
|Willie Cauley-Stein
|$2,286,357
|Antonius Cleveland
|$1,523,320
|Josh Reaves
|$1,523,320
|Courtney Lee
|$19,139,505
|Jose Juan Barea
|$1,737,274
|Michael Kidd-Gilchrist
|$1,472,807
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$4,874,760
|ROSTER SPACE
|$946,543
|CAP SPACE
|$21,133,581
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$51,404,567
|TAX SITUATION
|-$51,124,485
2021/22 season
|Kristaps Porzingis
|$31,650,600
|Dwight Powell
|$11,080,125
|Luka Doncic
|$10,174,391
|Maxi Kleber
|$8,750,000
|Delon Wright
|$8,526,316
|Seth Curry
|$8,207,518
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|$4,000,000
|Jalen Brunson
|$1,802,057
|Justin Jackson
|$12,574,125
|Tim Hardaway Jr
|$28,462,500
|Boban Marjanovic
|$12,574,125
|Willie Cauley-Stein
|$2,972,264
|ROSTER SPACE
|$4,115,400
|CAP SPACE
|$5,258,829
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$61,841,843
|TAX SITUATION
|-$66,808,993
2022/23 season
|Kristaps Porzingis
|$33,833,400
|Dwight Powell
|$11,080,125
|Seth Curry
|$8,496,653
|Maxi Kleber
|$9,000,000
|Luka Doncic
|$25,435,978
|Jalen Brunson
|$3,423,908
|Delon Wright
|$16,200,000
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|$7,600,000
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$3,234,720
|ROSTER SPACE
|$7,562,051
|CAP SPACE
|$21,583,165
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$77,477,771
|TAX SITUATION
|-$96,139,822
Basketball, Business, Evergreen, Featured, Salaries, Salary cap, Dallas Mavericks
Comments