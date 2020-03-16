Denver Nuggets: Their salary cap situation right now

Known for their strong depth, the Nuggets have most of their starters locked in for 2020-21 but lack a bench. They’ll most likely operate for the cap, making re-signing a combination of Jerami Grant, Paul Millsap, Mason Plumlee, Torrey Craig top priorites. They can add more talent via the mid-level exception and their first-round pick via Houston. They have $40 million in space below the luxury tax line, but filling out the roster could take the tax-adverse Nuggets above it.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Nikola Jokic
|$29,542,010
|Jamal Murray
|$29,000,000
|Gary Harris
|$19,160,714
|Will Barton
|$13,723,214
|Michael Porter
|$3,550,800
|Vlatko Cancar
|$1,571,981
|Monte Morris
|$1,723,707
|Keita Bates-Diop
|$1,663,861
|Bol Bol
|$0
|Jerami Grant
|$9,346,153
|Torrey Craig
|$3,800,000
|Troy Daniels
|$1,737,274
|PJ Dozier
|$1,707,576
|Paul Millsap
|$40,600,000
|Mason Plumlee
|$21,061,644
|Noah Vonleh
|$2,400,000
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$4,652,640
|ROSTER SPACE
|$2,839,629
|CAP SPACE
|-$12,481,219
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$63,477,915
|TAX SITUATION
|-$40,727,574
2021/22 season
|Nikola Jokic
|$31,579,390
|Jamal Murray
|$31,320,000
|Gary Harris
|$20,482,143
|Michael Porter
|$5,258,735
|Vlatko Cancar
|$1,782,621
|Will Barton
|$14,669,642
|Keita Bates-Diop
|$2,079,826
|Bol Bol
|$1,856,061
|Jerami Grant
|$17,757,691
|Monte Morris
|$3,275,043
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$2,331,720
|ROSTER SPACE
|$7,201,950
|CAP SPACE
|-$8,876,314
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$18,424,027
|TAX SITUATION
|-$47,690,090
2022/23 season
|Jamal Murray
|$33,640,000
|Nikola Jokic
|$33,616,770
|Michael Porter
|$15,776,204
|Vlatko Cancar
|$2,228,276
|Gary Harris
|$30,723,215
|Will Barton
|$22,419,644
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$2,448,360
|ROSTER SPACE
|$9,722,637
|CAP SPACE
|$13,626,385
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$87,222,084
|TAX SITUATION
|-$91,293,230
