USA Today Sports

Denver Nuggets: Their salary cap situation right now

Denver Nuggets: Their salary cap situation right now

Basketball

Denver Nuggets: Their salary cap situation right now

March 16, 2020- by

By: |

Known for their strong depth, the Nuggets have most of their starters locked in for 2020-21 but lack a bench. They’ll most likely operate for the cap, making re-signing a combination of Jerami Grant, Paul Millsap, Mason Plumlee, Torrey Craig top priorites. They can add more talent via the mid-level exception and their first-round pick via Houston. They have $40 million in space below the luxury tax line, but filling out the roster could take the tax-adverse Nuggets above it.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Nikola Jokic $29,542,010
Jamal Murray $29,000,000
Gary Harris $19,160,714
Will Barton $13,723,214
Michael Porter $3,550,800
Vlatko Cancar $1,571,981
Monte Morris $1,723,707
Keita Bates-Diop $1,663,861
Bol Bol $0
Jerami Grant $9,346,153
Torrey Craig $3,800,000
Troy Daniels $1,737,274
PJ Dozier $1,707,576
Paul Millsap $40,600,000
Mason Plumlee $21,061,644
Noah Vonleh $2,400,000
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $4,652,640
ROSTER SPACE $2,839,629
CAP SPACE -$12,481,219
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $63,477,915
TAX SITUATION -$40,727,574

2021/22 season

Nikola Jokic $31,579,390
Jamal Murray $31,320,000
Gary Harris $20,482,143
Michael Porter $5,258,735
Vlatko Cancar $1,782,621
Will Barton $14,669,642
Keita Bates-Diop $2,079,826
Bol Bol $1,856,061
Jerami Grant $17,757,691
Monte Morris $3,275,043
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $2,331,720
ROSTER SPACE $7,201,950
CAP SPACE -$8,876,314
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $18,424,027
TAX SITUATION -$47,690,090

2022/23 season

Jamal Murray $33,640,000
Nikola Jokic $33,616,770
Michael Porter $15,776,204
Vlatko Cancar $2,228,276
Gary Harris $30,723,215
Will Barton $22,419,644
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $2,448,360
ROSTER SPACE $9,722,637
CAP SPACE $13,626,385
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $87,222,084
TAX SITUATION -$91,293,230

, , , , Basketball, Business

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home