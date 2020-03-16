Denver Nuggets: Their salary cap situation right now

Known for their strong depth, the Nuggets have most of their starters locked in for 2020-21 but lack a bench. They’ll most likely operate for the cap, making re-signing a combination of Jerami Grant, Paul Millsap, Mason Plumlee, Torrey Craig top priorites. They can add more talent via the mid-level exception and their first-round pick via Houston. They have $40 million in space below the luxury tax line, but filling out the roster could take the tax-adverse Nuggets above it.

