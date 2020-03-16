Detroit Pistons: Their salary cap situation right now

The Pistons are entering a full-on rebuild after parting ways with Andre Drummond. Picking the best player available will be crucial with what could be a Top 3 pick. They’ll have around $33 million in cap space, which is useful for signing young promising players or taking on bad contracts with draft picks attached. They’ll be able to go over the cap to re-sign free agents Christian Wood and Jordan McRae, both of whom have early Bird rights.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Blake Griffin
|$36,810,996
|Derrick Rose
|$7,682,926
|Luke Kennard
|$5,273,826
|Sekou Doumbouya
|$3,449,400
|Bruce Brown
|$1,663,861
|Khyri Thomas
|$1,663,861
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
|$1,663,861
|Tony Snell
|$12,178,571
|Thon Maker
|$10,708,929
|Jordan McRae
|$1,922,426
|Jordan Bone
|$1,523,320
|Louis King
|$1,523,320
|Reggie Jackson
|$27,130,436
|Brandon Knight
|$23,465,625
|John Henson
|$18,491,552
|Langston Galloway
|$11,000,000
|Jordan McRae
|$1,731,372
|Christian Wood
|$1,731,372
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$6,125,880
|ROSTER SPACE
|$3,786,172
|CAP SPACE
|$32,966,025
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$138,320,257
|TAX SITUATION
|-$69,531,875
2021/22 season
|Sekou Doumbouya
|$3,613,680
|Blake Griffin
|$38,957,028
|Luke Kennard
|$13,184,565
|Bruce Brown
|$2,079,826
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
|$2,079,826
|Khyri Thomas
|$2,079,826
|Tony Snell
|$18,567,857
|Derrick Rose
|$9,987,805
|Markieff Morris
|$4,368,000
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$6,658,440
|ROSTER SPACE
|$10,288,500
|CAP SPACE
|$38,150,330
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$97,156,475
|TAX SITUATION
|-$108,429,292
2022/23 season
|Sekou Doumbouya
|$5,539,771
|Blake Griffin
|$58,435,542
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$6,991,320
|ROSTER SPACE
|$10,802,930
|CAP SPACE
|$107,915,979
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$173,342,841
|TAX SITUATION
|-$153,010,229
