Detroit Pistons: Their salary cap situation right now

The Pistons are entering a full-on rebuild after parting ways with Andre Drummond. Picking the best player available will be crucial with what could be a Top 3 pick. They’ll have around $33 million in cap space, which is useful for signing young promising players or taking on bad contracts with draft picks attached. They’ll be able to go over the cap to re-sign free agents Christian Wood and Jordan McRae, both of whom have early Bird rights.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Blake Griffin $36,810,996
Derrick Rose $7,682,926
Luke Kennard $5,273,826
Sekou Doumbouya $3,449,400
Bruce Brown $1,663,861
Khyri Thomas $1,663,861
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk $1,663,861
Tony Snell $12,178,571
Thon Maker $10,708,929
Jordan McRae $1,922,426
Jordan Bone $1,523,320
Louis King $1,523,320
Reggie Jackson $27,130,436
Brandon Knight $23,465,625
John Henson $18,491,552
Langston Galloway $11,000,000
Jordan McRae $1,731,372
Christian Wood $1,731,372
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $6,125,880
ROSTER SPACE $3,786,172
CAP SPACE $32,966,025
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $138,320,257
TAX SITUATION -$69,531,875

2021/22 season

Sekou Doumbouya $3,613,680
Blake Griffin $38,957,028
Luke Kennard $13,184,565
Bruce Brown $2,079,826
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk $2,079,826
Khyri Thomas $2,079,826
Tony Snell $18,567,857
Derrick Rose $9,987,805
Markieff Morris $4,368,000
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $6,658,440
ROSTER SPACE $10,288,500
CAP SPACE $38,150,330
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $97,156,475
TAX SITUATION -$108,429,292

2022/23 season

Sekou Doumbouya $5,539,771
Blake Griffin $58,435,542
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $6,991,320
ROSTER SPACE $10,802,930
CAP SPACE $107,915,979
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $173,342,841
TAX SITUATION -$153,010,229

