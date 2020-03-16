Detroit Pistons: Their salary cap situation right now

The Pistons are entering a full-on rebuild after parting ways with Andre Drummond. Picking the best player available will be crucial with what could be a Top 3 pick. They’ll have around $33 million in cap space, which is useful for signing young promising players or taking on bad contracts with draft picks attached. They’ll be able to go over the cap to re-sign free agents Christian Wood and Jordan McRae, both of whom have early Bird rights.

