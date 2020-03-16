USA Today Sports

Golden State Warriors: Their salary cap situation right now

The Warriors are looking to go back to contention with the returns of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Despite having the whole roster next season, they have a lot of creative options to upgrade it through trade. Deciding who to select with their first-round pick will be important even if they don’t move it. Curry is eligible for a three-year extension worth $155.7 million.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Stephen Curry $43,006,362
Klay Thompson $35,361,360
Andrew Wiggins $29,542,010
Draymond Green $22,246,956
Kevon Looney $4,821,429
Jordan Poole $2,063,280
Eric Paschall $1,517,981
Alen Smailagic $1,517,981
Marquese Chriss $1,824,003
Damion Lee $1,762,796
Ky Bowman $1,517,981
Mychal Mulder $1,517,981
Juan Toscano-Anderson $1,517,981
Shaun Livingston $666,666
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $10,281,360
ROSTER SPACE $946,543
CAP SPACE -$39,558,727
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS -$29,277,367
TAX SITUATION $5,330,824

2021/22 season

Stephen Curry $45,780,966
Klay Thompson $37,980,720
Andrew Wiggins $31,579,390
Draymond Green $24,026,712
Jordan Poole $2,161,440
Eric Paschall $1,782,621
Damion Lee $1,910,860
Ky Bowman $1,782,621
Alen Smailagic $1,782,621
Mychal Mulder $1,782,621
Juan Toscano-Anderson $1,782,621
Kevon Looney $5,178,572
Marquese Chriss $1,650,158
Shaun Livingston $666,666
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $19,271,040
ROSTER SPACE $2,057,700
CAP SPACE -$49,046,845
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS -$28,125,647
TAX SITUATION $67,947

2022/23 season

Klay Thompson $40,600,080
Andrew Wiggins $33,616,770
Draymond Green $25,806,468
Jordan Poole $3,901,399
Alen Smailagic $1,930,681
Ky Bowman $2,228,276
Eric Paschall $2,228,276
Mychal Mulder $2,228,276
Juan Toscano-Anderson $2,228,276
Stephen Curry $43,750,000
Kevon Looney $9,839,287
Damion Lee $3,630,634
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $11,734,080
ROSTER SPACE $7,562,051
CAP SPACE -$51,419,045
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $26,448,060
TAX SITUATION -$54,625,283

