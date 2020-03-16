Golden State Warriors: Their salary cap situation right now

The Warriors are looking to go back to contention with the returns of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Despite having the whole roster next season, they have a lot of creative options to upgrade it through trade. Deciding who to select with their first-round pick will be important even if they don’t move it. Curry is eligible for a three-year extension worth $155.7 million.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Stephen Curry
|$43,006,362
|Klay Thompson
|$35,361,360
|Andrew Wiggins
|$29,542,010
|Draymond Green
|$22,246,956
|Kevon Looney
|$4,821,429
|Jordan Poole
|$2,063,280
|Eric Paschall
|$1,517,981
|Alen Smailagic
|$1,517,981
|Marquese Chriss
|$1,824,003
|Damion Lee
|$1,762,796
|Ky Bowman
|$1,517,981
|Mychal Mulder
|$1,517,981
|Juan Toscano-Anderson
|$1,517,981
|Shaun Livingston
|$666,666
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$10,281,360
|ROSTER SPACE
|$946,543
|CAP SPACE
|-$39,558,727
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|-$29,277,367
|TAX SITUATION
|$5,330,824
2021/22 season
|Stephen Curry
|$45,780,966
|Klay Thompson
|$37,980,720
|Andrew Wiggins
|$31,579,390
|Draymond Green
|$24,026,712
|Jordan Poole
|$2,161,440
|Eric Paschall
|$1,782,621
|Damion Lee
|$1,910,860
|Ky Bowman
|$1,782,621
|Alen Smailagic
|$1,782,621
|Mychal Mulder
|$1,782,621
|Juan Toscano-Anderson
|$1,782,621
|Kevon Looney
|$5,178,572
|Marquese Chriss
|$1,650,158
|Shaun Livingston
|$666,666
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$19,271,040
|ROSTER SPACE
|$2,057,700
|CAP SPACE
|-$49,046,845
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|-$28,125,647
|TAX SITUATION
|$67,947
2022/23 season
|Klay Thompson
|$40,600,080
|Andrew Wiggins
|$33,616,770
|Draymond Green
|$25,806,468
|Jordan Poole
|$3,901,399
|Alen Smailagic
|$1,930,681
|Ky Bowman
|$2,228,276
|Eric Paschall
|$2,228,276
|Mychal Mulder
|$2,228,276
|Juan Toscano-Anderson
|$2,228,276
|Stephen Curry
|$43,750,000
|Kevon Looney
|$9,839,287
|Damion Lee
|$3,630,634
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$11,734,080
|ROSTER SPACE
|$7,562,051
|CAP SPACE
|-$51,419,045
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$26,448,060
|TAX SITUATION
|-$54,625,283
Basketball, Business, Evergreen, Featured, Salaries, Salary cap, Golden State Warriors
Comments