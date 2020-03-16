The HoopsHype Daily: NBA owners ready for three-month suspension of play due to coronavirus

You can get this content every morning in your email inbox. Click here to subscribe to the HoopsHype Daily newsletter.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST: Earlier in the week, Adam Silver said he expected the suspension of NBA action to last at least a month. It appears, however, that the NBA commissioner may have been too hopeful there, as now, owners are reportedly bracing for the league to be on hiatus for at least three months, until mid-to-late June, if it even does return at all this campaign. That expectation likely has a lot to do with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation yesterday that all public gatherings of over 50 people be postponed or canceled for the next eight weeks.

As a response, NBA teams are starting to allow players to leave their home markets if they so wish, which goes to show basketball isn’t coming back anytime soon. At the same time, the league is telling teams to search out arena dates deep into August, so clearly, there’s some hope there they’ll be able to close the season out, one way or another.

Some content for those who want to briefly take their mind off current events…

CONFIDENT AS EVER: Isaiah Thomas fully believes he’ll get another NBA shot, despite the notion out there he could be headed overseas next season after being cut by the Clippers.

NEW HOME: Jae Crowder has fit right in with the Heat, and he hopes Miami will be his home for the next few years after bouncing around so much recently.

INTERNATIONAL FLAVOR: It took the NBA 36 seasons to have an international player receive MVP votes, which is crazy to consider now with so many players from overseas dominating basketball. Here, we ranked the international player who got the most votes every season.

PLAYOFF PERFORMERS: Some guys just love to turn it on come postseason time. We ranked the 25 players with the most points in a single playoff run.

EXPECTED DECLARATION: Dayton high-flyer and top NBA prospect Obi Toppin is expected to declare for the draft. In what is considered a weak draft class, Toppin could be one of the few gems to be had.