Houston Rockets: Their salary cap situation right now

The Rockets will look to continue their small-ball experiment after it gave them new life. With seven core players locked in, look for them to build around the margins while keeping mind to the luxury tax line. They’re $9.9 million below the tax, which could dissuade them from using the entire mid-level exception again in favor of re-signing players like Austin Rivers, Bruno Caboclo, and Jeff Green for less.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Russell Westbrook
|$41,358,814
|James Harden
|$41,254,920
|Eric Gordon
|$16,689,267
|Robert Covington
|$12,138,345
|PJ Tucker
|$7,969,537
|Danuel House
|$3,171,000
|Ben McLemore
|$2,283,034
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|$1,663,861
|Chris Clemons
|$1,517,981
|Austin Rivers
|$2,436,046
|Michael Frazier
|$1,523,320
|William Howard
|$1,523,320
|Bruno Caboclo
|$2,214,361
|Tyson Chandler
|$1,737,274
|DeMarre Carroll
|$1,737,274
|Jeff Green
|$1,737,274
|Thabo Sefolosha
|$1,731,372
|Troy Williams
|$122,741
|ROSTER SPACE
|$3,786,172
|CAP SPACE
|-$14,291,811
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|-$2,087,616
|TAX SITUATION
|-$12,494,361
2021/22 season
|James Harden
|$44,310,840
|Russell Westbrook
|$44,211,146
|Eric Gordon
|$18,218,818
|Robert Covington
|$12,975,471
|Danuel House
|$3,894,000
|Chris Clemons
|$1,782,621
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|$3,161,336
|PJ Tucker
|$15,142,120
|Ben McLemore
|$1,849,757
|Austin Rivers
|$1,833,497
|Troy Williams
|$122,741
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$2,616,960
|ROSTER SPACE
|$6,173,100
|CAP SPACE
|-$24,498,693
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$104,977
|TAX SITUATION
|-$27,266,984
2022/23 season
|Eric Gordon
|$19,568,360
|James Harden
|$47,366,760
|Russell Westbrook
|$47,063,478
|Chris Clemons
|$2,228,276
|Robert Covington
|$43,750,000
|Danuel House
|$9,839,287
|Troy Williams
|$122,741
|ROSTER SPACE
|$10,802,930
|CAP SPACE
|$43,853,204
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$99,670,767
|TAX SITUATION
|-$91,795,421
