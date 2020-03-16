Houston Rockets: Their salary cap situation right now

USA Today Sports

The Rockets will look to continue their small-ball experiment after it gave them new life. With seven core players locked in, look for them to build around the margins while keeping mind to the luxury tax line. They’re $9.9 million below the tax, which could dissuade them from using the entire mid-level exception again in favor of re-signing players like Austin Rivers, Bruno Caboclo, and Jeff Green for less.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Russell Westbrook $41,358,814
James Harden $41,254,920
Eric Gordon $16,689,267
Robert Covington $12,138,345
PJ Tucker $7,969,537
Danuel House $3,171,000
Ben McLemore $2,283,034
Isaiah Hartenstein $1,663,861
Chris Clemons $1,517,981
Austin Rivers $2,436,046
Michael Frazier $1,523,320
William Howard $1,523,320
Bruno Caboclo $2,214,361
Tyson Chandler $1,737,274
DeMarre Carroll $1,737,274
Jeff Green $1,737,274
Thabo Sefolosha $1,731,372
Troy Williams $122,741
ROSTER SPACE $3,786,172
CAP SPACE -$14,291,811
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS -$2,087,616
TAX SITUATION -$12,494,361

2021/22 season

James Harden $44,310,840
Russell Westbrook $44,211,146
Eric Gordon $18,218,818
Robert Covington $12,975,471
Danuel House $3,894,000
Chris Clemons $1,782,621
Isaiah Hartenstein $3,161,336
PJ Tucker $15,142,120
Ben McLemore $1,849,757
Austin Rivers $1,833,497
Troy Williams $122,741
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $2,616,960
ROSTER SPACE $6,173,100
CAP SPACE -$24,498,693
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $104,977
TAX SITUATION -$27,266,984

2022/23 season

Eric Gordon $19,568,360
James Harden $47,366,760
Russell Westbrook $47,063,478
Chris Clemons $2,228,276
Robert Covington $43,750,000
Danuel House $9,839,287
Troy Williams $122,741
ROSTER SPACE $10,802,930
CAP SPACE $43,853,204
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $99,670,767
TAX SITUATION -$91,795,421

