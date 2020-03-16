Houston Rockets: Their salary cap situation right now

The Rockets will look to continue their small-ball experiment after it gave them new life. With seven core players locked in, look for them to build around the margins while keeping mind to the luxury tax line. They’re $9.9 million below the tax, which could dissuade them from using the entire mid-level exception again in favor of re-signing players like Austin Rivers, Bruno Caboclo, and Jeff Green for less.

