Indiana Pacers: Their salary cap situation right now

The Pacers are looking to build off a relatively successful season and reintegrate Victor Oladipo. He is on a contract year, so they’ll have a year to decide whether to extend their partnership. With the Sabonis–Turner pair being questionable fit, the Pacers could gauge the trade market for the latter. With most of their roster locked in, look for the Pacers to add someone with the mid-level exception and pursue re-signing Justin Holiday.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Victor Oladipo
|$21,000,000
|Malcolm Brogdon
|$20,700,000
|Domantas Sabonis
|$18,500,000
|Myles Turner
|$18,000,000
|TJ Warren
|$11,750,000
|Jeremy Lamb
|$10,500,000
|Doug McDermott
|$7,333,333
|TJ Leaf
|$4,326,825
|Goga Bitadze
|$2,957,520
|Aaron Holiday
|$2,345,640
|Edmond Sumner
|$2,160,000
|TJ McConnell
|$3,500,000
|Alize Johnson
|$1,916,153
|Naz Mitrou-Long
|$1,707,576
|Brian Bowen
|$1,523,320
|Justin Holiday
|$5,720,400
|JaKarr Sampson
|$1,737,274
|Monta Ellis
|$2,245,400
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$2,967,960
|ROSTER SPACE
|$0
|CAP SPACE
|-$16,776,392
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|-$1,203,709
|TAX SITUATION
|-$13,681,282
2021/22 season
|Malcolm Brogdon
|$21,700,000
|Domantas Sabonis
|$18,500,000
|Myles Turner
|$18,000,000
|TJ Warren
|$12,960,000
|Jeremy Lamb
|$10,500,000
|Aaron Holiday
|$3,980,551
|Goga Bitadze
|$3,098,400
|Edmond Sumner
|$2,320,000
|TJ Leaf
|$10,817,063
|Victor Oladipo
|$31,500,000
|Doug McDermott
|$13,933,333
|TJ McConnell
|$4,550,000
|Monta Ellis
|$2,245,400
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$3,226,080
|ROSTER SPACE
|$4,115,400
|CAP SPACE
|-$23,309,164
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$40,717,312
|TAX SITUATION
|-$60,015,649
2022/23 season
|Malcolm Brogdon
|$22,600,000
|Domantas Sabonis
|$18,500,000
|Myles Turner
|$18,000,000
|Goga Bitadze
|$4,765,339
|Aaron Holiday
|$11,941,653
|TJ Warren
|$19,035,000
|Jeremy Lamb
|$15,750,000
|Edmond Sumner
|$4,408,000
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$3,387,480
|ROSTER SPACE
|$7,562,051
|CAP SPACE
|$21,650,130
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$76,172,263
|TAX SITUATION
|-$94,684,661
