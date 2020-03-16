Indiana Pacers: Their salary cap situation right now

USA Today Sports

The Pacers are looking to build off a relatively successful season and reintegrate Victor Oladipo. He is on a contract year, so they’ll have a year to decide whether to extend their partnership. With the SabonisTurner pair being questionable fit, the Pacers could gauge the trade market for the latter. With most of their roster locked in, look for the Pacers to add someone with the mid-level exception and pursue re-signing Justin Holiday.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Victor Oladipo $21,000,000
Malcolm Brogdon $20,700,000
Domantas Sabonis $18,500,000
Myles Turner $18,000,000
TJ Warren $11,750,000
Jeremy Lamb $10,500,000
Doug McDermott $7,333,333
TJ Leaf $4,326,825
Goga Bitadze $2,957,520
Aaron Holiday $2,345,640
Edmond Sumner $2,160,000
TJ McConnell $3,500,000
Alize Johnson $1,916,153
Naz Mitrou-Long $1,707,576
Brian Bowen $1,523,320
Justin Holiday $5,720,400
JaKarr Sampson $1,737,274
Monta Ellis $2,245,400
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $2,967,960
ROSTER SPACE $0
CAP SPACE -$16,776,392
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS -$1,203,709
TAX SITUATION -$13,681,282

2021/22 season

Malcolm Brogdon $21,700,000
Domantas Sabonis $18,500,000
Myles Turner $18,000,000
TJ Warren $12,960,000
Jeremy Lamb $10,500,000
Aaron Holiday $3,980,551
Goga Bitadze $3,098,400
Edmond Sumner $2,320,000
TJ Leaf $10,817,063
Victor Oladipo $31,500,000
Doug McDermott $13,933,333
TJ McConnell $4,550,000
Monta Ellis $2,245,400
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $3,226,080
ROSTER SPACE $4,115,400
CAP SPACE -$23,309,164
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $40,717,312
TAX SITUATION -$60,015,649

2022/23 season

Malcolm Brogdon $22,600,000
Domantas Sabonis $18,500,000
Myles Turner $18,000,000
Goga Bitadze $4,765,339
Aaron Holiday $11,941,653
TJ Warren $19,035,000
Jeremy Lamb $15,750,000
Edmond Sumner $4,408,000
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $3,387,480
ROSTER SPACE $7,562,051
CAP SPACE $21,650,130
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $76,172,263
TAX SITUATION -$94,684,661

