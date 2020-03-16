Los Angeles Clippers: Their salary cap situation right now

USA Today Sports

The Clippers biggest priorities will be re-signing Marcus Morris and Montrezl Harrell. Replacing both players will be extremely difficult since the Clippers will be over the cap. The Clippers could be looking at a combined payroll and luxury tax payment of close to $200 million if they maximize their options.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Paul George $35,450,412
Kawhi Leonard $34,379,100
Patrick Beverley $13,333,333
Louis Williams $8,000,000
Ivica Zubac $7,000,000
Rodney McGruder $5,192,307
Landry Shamet $2,090,040
Mfiondu Kabengele $2,075,880
Terance Mann $1,517,981
Amir Coffey $0
JaMychal Green $5,005,350
Johnathan Motley $1,707,576
Marcus Morris $18,000,000
Montrezl Harrell $17,266,854
Patrick Patterson $1,731,372
ROSTER SPACE $1,893,086
CAP SPACE -$35,204,343
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $3,501,459
TAX SITUATION -$24,955,597

2021/22 season

Patrick Beverley $14,320,987
Ivica Zubac $7,518,518
Landry Shamet $3,768,342
Mfiondu Kabengele $2,174,880
Rodney McGruder $5,000,000
Terance Mann $1,782,621
Paul George $37,895,268
Kawhi Leonard $36,016,200
Amir Coffey $1,922,821
Louis Williams $15,200,000
JaMychal Green $6,506,955
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $2,411,520
ROSTER SPACE $7,201,950
CAP SPACE $72,403,803
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $98,445,099
TAX SITUATION -$123,217,273

2022/23 season

Mfiondu Kabengele $3,923,483
Ivica Zubac $7,518,518
Terance Mann $1,930,681
Landry Shamet $11,305,026
Paul George $45,500,000
Kawhi Leonard $43,750,000
Patrick Beverley $21,481,482
Rodney McGruder $9,500,000
ROSTER SPACE $10,802,930
CAP SPACE $8,450,043
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $139,986,551
TAX SITUATION -$147,107,999

