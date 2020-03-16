Los Angeles Clippers: Their salary cap situation right now

The Clippers biggest priorities will be re-signing Marcus Morris and Montrezl Harrell. Replacing both players will be extremely difficult since the Clippers will be over the cap. The Clippers could be looking at a combined payroll and luxury tax payment of close to $200 million if they maximize their options.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Paul George
|$35,450,412
|Kawhi Leonard
|$34,379,100
|Patrick Beverley
|$13,333,333
|Louis Williams
|$8,000,000
|Ivica Zubac
|$7,000,000
|Rodney McGruder
|$5,192,307
|Landry Shamet
|$2,090,040
|Mfiondu Kabengele
|$2,075,880
|Terance Mann
|$1,517,981
|Amir Coffey
|$0
|JaMychal Green
|$5,005,350
|Johnathan Motley
|$1,707,576
|Marcus Morris
|$18,000,000
|Montrezl Harrell
|$17,266,854
|Patrick Patterson
|$1,731,372
|ROSTER SPACE
|$1,893,086
|CAP SPACE
|-$35,204,343
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$3,501,459
|TAX SITUATION
|-$24,955,597
2021/22 season
|Patrick Beverley
|$14,320,987
|Ivica Zubac
|$7,518,518
|Landry Shamet
|$3,768,342
|Mfiondu Kabengele
|$2,174,880
|Rodney McGruder
|$5,000,000
|Terance Mann
|$1,782,621
|Paul George
|$37,895,268
|Kawhi Leonard
|$36,016,200
|Amir Coffey
|$1,922,821
|Louis Williams
|$15,200,000
|JaMychal Green
|$6,506,955
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$2,411,520
|ROSTER SPACE
|$7,201,950
|CAP SPACE
|$72,403,803
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$98,445,099
|TAX SITUATION
|-$123,217,273
2022/23 season
|Mfiondu Kabengele
|$3,923,483
|Ivica Zubac
|$7,518,518
|Terance Mann
|$1,930,681
|Landry Shamet
|$11,305,026
|Paul George
|$45,500,000
|Kawhi Leonard
|$43,750,000
|Patrick Beverley
|$21,481,482
|Rodney McGruder
|$9,500,000
|ROSTER SPACE
|$10,802,930
|CAP SPACE
|$8,450,043
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$139,986,551
|TAX SITUATION
|-$147,107,999
