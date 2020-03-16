Los Angeles Lakers: Their salary cap situation right now

Re-signing Anthony Davis will be their upmost priority, although he will likely do a short-term deal. Look for the Lakers to run the team back as they keep the keg dry for 2021 free agency. Unless they make a significant trade, their biggest additions will come from the 29th overall pick and whoever they sign with the mid-level exception.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|LeBron James
|$39,219,566
|Danny Green
|$15,365,853
|Kyle Kuzma
|$3,562,178
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|$1,517,981
|Alex Caruso
|$2,750,000
|Quinn Cook
|$1,762,796
|Davontae Cacok
|$0
|Anthony Davis
|$28,751,775
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|$8,493,746
|Avery Bradley
|$5,005,350
|JaVale McGee
|$4,200,000
|Rajon Rondo
|$2,692,991
|Kostas Antetokounmpo
|$1,707,576
|DeMarcus Cousins
|$4,200,000
|Dion Waiters
|$1,737,274
|Jared Dudley
|$1,737,274
|Dwight Howard
|$1,731,372
|Luol Deng
|$5,000,000
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$2,055,240
|ROSTER SPACE
|$2,839,629
|CAP SPACE
|$25,571,444
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$38,740,180
|TAX SITUATION
|-$55,197,685
2021/22 season
|LeBron James
|$41,002,274
|Kyle Kuzma
|$8,905,445
|Devontae Cacok
|$1,922,821
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|$1,782,621
|Anthony Davis
|$36,300,000
|Danny Green
|$19,975,610
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|$16,138,117
|Avery Bradley
|$6,506,955
|JaVale McGee
|$5,460,000
|Alex Caruso
|$5,225,000
|Quinn Cook
|$3,900,000
|Rajon Rondo
|$1,833,497
|Luol Deng
|$5,000,000
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$2,234,040
|ROSTER SPACE
|$12
|CAP SPACE
|$60,828,548
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$171,012,654
|TAX SITUATION
|-$146,000,000
2022/23 season
|LeBron James
|$43,050,000
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$2,345,640
|ROSTER SPACE
|$11,883,223
|CAP SPACE
|$73,971,137
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$119,366,777
|TAX SITUATION
|-$158,550,000
