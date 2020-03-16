USA Today Sports

Los Angeles Lakers: Their salary cap situation right now

Los Angeles Lakers: Their salary cap situation right now

Los Angeles Lakers: Their salary cap situation right now

March 16, 2020

By: |

Re-signing Anthony Davis will be their upmost priority, although he will likely do a short-term deal. Look for the Lakers to run the team back as they keep the keg dry for 2021 free agency. Unless they make a significant trade, their biggest additions will come from the 29th overall pick and whoever they sign with the mid-level exception.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

LeBron James $39,219,566
Danny Green $15,365,853
Kyle Kuzma $3,562,178
Talen Horton-Tucker $1,517,981
Alex Caruso $2,750,000
Quinn Cook $1,762,796
Davontae Cacok $0
Anthony Davis $28,751,775
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope $8,493,746
Avery Bradley $5,005,350
JaVale McGee $4,200,000
Rajon Rondo $2,692,991
Kostas Antetokounmpo $1,707,576
DeMarcus Cousins $4,200,000
Dion Waiters $1,737,274
Jared Dudley $1,737,274
Dwight Howard $1,731,372
Luol Deng $5,000,000
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $2,055,240
ROSTER SPACE $2,839,629
CAP SPACE $25,571,444
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $38,740,180
TAX SITUATION -$55,197,685

2021/22 season

LeBron James $41,002,274
Kyle Kuzma $8,905,445
Devontae Cacok $1,922,821
Talen Horton-Tucker $1,782,621
Anthony Davis $36,300,000
Danny Green $19,975,610
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope $16,138,117
Avery Bradley $6,506,955
JaVale McGee $5,460,000
Alex Caruso $5,225,000
Quinn Cook $3,900,000
Rajon Rondo $1,833,497
Luol Deng $5,000,000
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $2,234,040
ROSTER SPACE $12
CAP SPACE $60,828,548
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $171,012,654
TAX SITUATION -$146,000,000

2022/23 season

LeBron James $43,050,000
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $2,345,640
ROSTER SPACE $11,883,223
CAP SPACE $73,971,137
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $119,366,777
TAX SITUATION -$158,550,000

Comments

