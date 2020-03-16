USA Today Sports

Memphis Grizzlies: Their salary cap situation right now

The Grizzlies opted to operate over the cap this summer after their big trade with Miami. The Grizzlies likely won’t have a first-round pick this offseason, so developing Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., along with integrating Justise Winslow, will be their focus. Look for them to re-sign De’Anthony Melton, whom they hold early Bird rights to. They also have the mid-level exception to strengthen the bench.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Gorgui Dieng $17,287,640
Jonas Valanciunas $15,000,000
Justise Winslow $13,000,000
Dillon Brooks $11,400,000
Kyle Anderson $9,505,100
Ja Morant $9,166,800
Tyus Jones $8,817,143
Jaren Jackson Jr $7,257,360
Marko Guduric $2,750,000
Brandon Clarke $2,602,920
Grayson Allen $2,545,320
Justise Winslow $1,517,871
De’Anthony Melton $1,922,426
Yuta Watanabe $1,707,576
John Konchar $1,523,320
Josh Jackson $8,930,242
Dion Waiters $12,650,000
Dakari Johnson $459,414
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $3,123,960
ROSTER SPACE $946,543
CAP SPACE $2,611,760
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $19,819,284
TAX SITUATION -$26,558,303

2021/22 season

Jonas Valanciunas $14,000,000
Dillon Brooks $12,200,000
Kyle Anderson $9,937,150
Ja Morant $9,603,360
Jaren Jackson Jr $9,180,560
Tyus Jones $8,376,286
Grayson Allen $4,054,695
Brandon Clarke $2,726,880
Justise Winslow $13,000,000
Marko Guduric $3,437,500
Jontay Porter $1,782,621
Gorgui Dieng $25,931,460
Dakari Johnson $459,414
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $3,395,640
ROSTER SPACE $5,144,250
CAP SPACE $49,976,460
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $84,523,681
TAX SITUATION -$84,516,350

2022/23 season

Ja Morant $12,119,440
Brandon Clarke $4,349,920
Jaren Jackson Jr $22,951,401
Grayson Allen $12,164,084
Jonas Valanciunas $24,166,667
Justise Winslow $19,500,000
Dillon Brooks $17,100,000
Tyus Jones $15,907,180
Kyle Anderson $14,905,725
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $3,565,440
ROSTER SPACE $9,722,637
CAP SPACE $78,541,162
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $208,801,659
TAX SITUATION -$142,080,640

