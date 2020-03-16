Memphis Grizzlies: Their salary cap situation right now

The Grizzlies opted to operate over the cap this summer after their big trade with Miami. The Grizzlies likely won’t have a first-round pick this offseason, so developing Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., along with integrating Justise Winslow, will be their focus. Look for them to re-sign De’Anthony Melton, whom they hold early Bird rights to. They also have the mid-level exception to strengthen the bench.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money