Memphis Grizzlies: Their salary cap situation right now

The Grizzlies opted to operate over the cap this summer after their big trade with Miami. The Grizzlies likely won’t have a first-round pick this offseason, so developing Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., along with integrating Justise Winslow, will be their focus. Look for them to re-sign De’Anthony Melton, whom they hold early Bird rights to. They also have the mid-level exception to strengthen the bench.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Gorgui Dieng
|$17,287,640
|Jonas Valanciunas
|$15,000,000
|Justise Winslow
|$13,000,000
|Dillon Brooks
|$11,400,000
|Kyle Anderson
|$9,505,100
|Ja Morant
|$9,166,800
|Tyus Jones
|$8,817,143
|Jaren Jackson Jr
|$7,257,360
|Marko Guduric
|$2,750,000
|Brandon Clarke
|$2,602,920
|Grayson Allen
|$2,545,320
|Justise Winslow
|$1,517,871
|De’Anthony Melton
|$1,922,426
|Yuta Watanabe
|$1,707,576
|John Konchar
|$1,523,320
|Josh Jackson
|$8,930,242
|Dion Waiters
|$12,650,000
|Dakari Johnson
|$459,414
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$3,123,960
|ROSTER SPACE
|$946,543
|CAP SPACE
|$2,611,760
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$19,819,284
|TAX SITUATION
|-$26,558,303
2021/22 season
|Jonas Valanciunas
|$14,000,000
|Dillon Brooks
|$12,200,000
|Kyle Anderson
|$9,937,150
|Ja Morant
|$9,603,360
|Jaren Jackson Jr
|$9,180,560
|Tyus Jones
|$8,376,286
|Grayson Allen
|$4,054,695
|Brandon Clarke
|$2,726,880
|Justise Winslow
|$13,000,000
|Marko Guduric
|$3,437,500
|Jontay Porter
|$1,782,621
|Gorgui Dieng
|$25,931,460
|Dakari Johnson
|$459,414
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$3,395,640
|ROSTER SPACE
|$5,144,250
|CAP SPACE
|$49,976,460
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$84,523,681
|TAX SITUATION
|-$84,516,350
2022/23 season
|Ja Morant
|$12,119,440
|Brandon Clarke
|$4,349,920
|Jaren Jackson Jr
|$22,951,401
|Grayson Allen
|$12,164,084
|Jonas Valanciunas
|$24,166,667
|Justise Winslow
|$19,500,000
|Dillon Brooks
|$17,100,000
|Tyus Jones
|$15,907,180
|Kyle Anderson
|$14,905,725
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$3,565,440
|ROSTER SPACE
|$9,722,637
|CAP SPACE
|$78,541,162
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$208,801,659
|TAX SITUATION
|-$142,080,640
