Miami Heat: Their salary cap situation right now

Miami Heat: Their salary cap situation right now

After dumping a lot of salary in their trade with Memphis, the Heat stand to have close to $27 million in cap space. With 2021 aspirations in mind, any potential signing will likely be limited to a one-year deal. They could also opt to operate over the cap to re-sign Goran Dragic, Jae Crowder, and have the full nontaxpayer mid-level exception. Regardless of cap situation, look for them to re-sign Derrick Jones Jr., whom they have full Bird rights for, to a long-term deal.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Jimmy Butler $34,379,100
Andre Iguodala $15,000,000
Bam Adebayo $5,115,492
Tyler Herro $3,822,240
KZ Okpala $1,517,981
Chris Silva $1,517,981
Kendrick Nunn $1,663,861
Duncan Robinson $1,663,861
Kelly Olynyk $13,598,243
Kyle Alexander $1,549,812
Gabe Vincent $1,549,812
Goran Dragic $28,826,850
Solomon Hill $19,888,172
Meyers Leonard $16,929,774
Jae Crowder $11,723,300
Udonis Haslem $1,731,372
Derrick Jones $1,663,381
Ryan Anderson $5,214,583
AJ Hammons $350,087
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $2,407,440
ROSTER SPACE $1,893,086
CAP SPACE $14,469,364
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $100,739,277
TAX SITUATION -$55,156,571

2021/22 season

Jimmy Butler $36,016,200
Tyler Herro $4,004,280
KZ Okpala $1,782,621
Andre Iguodala $15,000,000
Chris Silva $1,782,621
Bam Adebayo $12,788,730
Kendrick Nunn $2,122,822
Duncan Robinson $2,122,822
Kelly Olynyk $18,285,000
Ryan Anderson $5,214,583
ROSTER SPACE $8,230,800
CAP SPACE $50,934,521
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $86,253,895
TAX SITUATION -$102,199,695

2022/23 season

Tyler Herro $5,722,116
Jimmy Butler $37,653,300
KZ Okpala $3,386,980
Chris Silva $2,228,276
Andre Iguodala $22,500,000
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $2,747,760
ROSTER SPACE $10,802,930
CAP SPACE $109,748,918
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $140,611,934
TAX SITUATION -$152,827,884

