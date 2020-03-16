Miami Heat: Their salary cap situation right now

After dumping a lot of salary in their trade with Memphis, the Heat stand to have close to $27 million in cap space. With 2021 aspirations in mind, any potential signing will likely be limited to a one-year deal. They could also opt to operate over the cap to re-sign Goran Dragic, Jae Crowder, and have the full nontaxpayer mid-level exception. Regardless of cap situation, look for them to re-sign Derrick Jones Jr., whom they have full Bird rights for, to a long-term deal.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Jimmy Butler
|$34,379,100
|Andre Iguodala
|$15,000,000
|Bam Adebayo
|$5,115,492
|Tyler Herro
|$3,822,240
|KZ Okpala
|$1,517,981
|Chris Silva
|$1,517,981
|Kendrick Nunn
|$1,663,861
|Duncan Robinson
|$1,663,861
|Kelly Olynyk
|$13,598,243
|Kyle Alexander
|$1,549,812
|Gabe Vincent
|$1,549,812
|Goran Dragic
|$28,826,850
|Solomon Hill
|$19,888,172
|Meyers Leonard
|$16,929,774
|Jae Crowder
|$11,723,300
|Udonis Haslem
|$1,731,372
|Derrick Jones
|$1,663,381
|Ryan Anderson
|$5,214,583
|AJ Hammons
|$350,087
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$2,407,440
|ROSTER SPACE
|$1,893,086
|CAP SPACE
|$14,469,364
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$100,739,277
|TAX SITUATION
|-$55,156,571
2021/22 season
|Jimmy Butler
|$36,016,200
|Tyler Herro
|$4,004,280
|KZ Okpala
|$1,782,621
|Andre Iguodala
|$15,000,000
|Chris Silva
|$1,782,621
|Bam Adebayo
|$12,788,730
|Kendrick Nunn
|$2,122,822
|Duncan Robinson
|$2,122,822
|Kelly Olynyk
|$18,285,000
|Ryan Anderson
|$5,214,583
|ROSTER SPACE
|$8,230,800
|CAP SPACE
|$50,934,521
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$86,253,895
|TAX SITUATION
|-$102,199,695
2022/23 season
|Tyler Herro
|$5,722,116
|Jimmy Butler
|$37,653,300
|KZ Okpala
|$3,386,980
|Chris Silva
|$2,228,276
|Andre Iguodala
|$22,500,000
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$2,747,760
|ROSTER SPACE
|$10,802,930
|CAP SPACE
|$109,748,918
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$140,611,934
|TAX SITUATION
|-$152,827,884
