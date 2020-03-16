Miami Heat: Their salary cap situation right now

After dumping a lot of salary in their trade with Memphis, the Heat stand to have close to $27 million in cap space. With 2021 aspirations in mind, any potential signing will likely be limited to a one-year deal. They could also opt to operate over the cap to re-sign Goran Dragic, Jae Crowder, and have the full nontaxpayer mid-level exception. Regardless of cap situation, look for them to re-sign Derrick Jones Jr., whom they have full Bird rights for, to a long-term deal.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money