Milwaukee Bucks: Their salary cap situation right now

March 16, 2020

By: |

The Bucks’ summer will be shaped by whether Giannis Antetokounmpo signs the supermax worth $254 million over five years. If he doesn’t, the Bucks may have to start looking at trading him. If he commits for the long term, the Bucks can build off their success with the mid-level exception, a first-round pick via the Pacers, and potentially re-signing Pat Connaughton, Sterling Brown, and Marvin Williams.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Khris Middleton $33,051,724
Giannis Antetokounmpo $27,528,088
Eric Bledsoe $16,875,000
Brook Lopez $12,697,675
George Hill $9,590,602
DJ Wilson $4,548,280
Donte DiVincenzo $3,044,160
Thanasis Antetokounmpo $1,701,593
Ersan Ilyasova $7,000,000
Robin Lopez $5,005,350
Wesley Matthews $2,692,991
Sterling Brown $2,013,150
Frank Mason $1,768,996
Cam Reynolds $1,707,576
Marvin Williams $1,737,274
Kyle Korver $1,737,274
Pat Connaughton $1,722,425
Jon Leuer $3,169,348
Larry Sanders $1,865,546
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $5,008,440
ROSTER SPACE $1,893,086
CAP SPACE -$15,148,535
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $546,600
TAX SITUATION -$19,922,634

2021/22 season

Khris Middleton $35,500,000
Eric Bledsoe $18,125,000
Brook Lopez $13,302,325
Donte DiVincenzo $4,675,803
George Hill $7,000,000
DJ Wilson $11,370,700
Thanasis Antetokounmpo $1,982,621
Giannis Antetokounmpo $41,292,135
Ersan Ilyasova $13,300,000
Robin Lopez $6,506,955
Wesley Matthews $1,849,757
Jon Leuer $3,169,348
Larry Sanders $1,865,546
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $2,217,840
ROSTER SPACE $8,230,800
CAP SPACE -$6,504,045
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $72,015,963
TAX SITUATION -$73,086,487

2022/23 season

Khris Middleton $37,984,276
Brook Lopez $13,906,976
Eric Bledsoe $19,375,000
Donte DiVincenzo $14,027,489
George Hill $15,190,476
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $2,328,600
ROSTER SPACE $10,802,930
CAP SPACE $50,628,329
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $82,174,894
TAX SITUATION -$102,758,748

