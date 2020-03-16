Milwaukee Bucks: Their salary cap situation right now

The Bucks’ summer will be shaped by whether Giannis Antetokounmpo signs the supermax worth $254 million over five years. If he doesn’t, the Bucks may have to start looking at trading him. If he commits for the long term, the Bucks can build off their success with the mid-level exception, a first-round pick via the Pacers, and potentially re-signing Pat Connaughton, Sterling Brown, and Marvin Williams.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money