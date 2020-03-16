Milwaukee Bucks: Their salary cap situation right now

The Bucks’ summer will be shaped by whether Giannis Antetokounmpo signs the supermax worth $254 million over five years. If he doesn’t, the Bucks may have to start looking at trading him. If he commits for the long term, the Bucks can build off their success with the mid-level exception, a first-round pick via the Pacers, and potentially re-signing Pat Connaughton, Sterling Brown, and Marvin Williams.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Khris Middleton
|$33,051,724
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|$27,528,088
|Eric Bledsoe
|$16,875,000
|Brook Lopez
|$12,697,675
|George Hill
|$9,590,602
|DJ Wilson
|$4,548,280
|Donte DiVincenzo
|$3,044,160
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo
|$1,701,593
|Ersan Ilyasova
|$7,000,000
|Robin Lopez
|$5,005,350
|Wesley Matthews
|$2,692,991
|Sterling Brown
|$2,013,150
|Frank Mason
|$1,768,996
|Cam Reynolds
|$1,707,576
|Marvin Williams
|$1,737,274
|Kyle Korver
|$1,737,274
|Pat Connaughton
|$1,722,425
|Jon Leuer
|$3,169,348
|Larry Sanders
|$1,865,546
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$5,008,440
|ROSTER SPACE
|$1,893,086
|CAP SPACE
|-$15,148,535
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$546,600
|TAX SITUATION
|-$19,922,634
2021/22 season
|Khris Middleton
|$35,500,000
|Eric Bledsoe
|$18,125,000
|Brook Lopez
|$13,302,325
|Donte DiVincenzo
|$4,675,803
|George Hill
|$7,000,000
|DJ Wilson
|$11,370,700
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo
|$1,982,621
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|$41,292,135
|Ersan Ilyasova
|$13,300,000
|Robin Lopez
|$6,506,955
|Wesley Matthews
|$1,849,757
|Jon Leuer
|$3,169,348
|Larry Sanders
|$1,865,546
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$2,217,840
|ROSTER SPACE
|$8,230,800
|CAP SPACE
|-$6,504,045
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$72,015,963
|TAX SITUATION
|-$73,086,487
2022/23 season
|Khris Middleton
|$37,984,276
|Brook Lopez
|$13,906,976
|Eric Bledsoe
|$19,375,000
|Donte DiVincenzo
|$14,027,489
|George Hill
|$15,190,476
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$2,328,600
|ROSTER SPACE
|$10,802,930
|CAP SPACE
|$50,628,329
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$82,174,894
|TAX SITUATION
|-$102,758,748
Basketball, Business, Evergreen, Featured, Salaries, Salary cap, Milwaukee Bucks
Comments