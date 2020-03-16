Minnesota Timberwolves: Their salary cap situation right now

The Wolves will be looking to build around their All-Star duo, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. Restricted free agents Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez have been excellent additions, so re-signing them is a must. They have their own lottery pick and the Nets pick to add more young players to the mix or potentially look to package for immediate upgrades.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|$29,467,800
|D’Angelo Russell
|$28,649,250
|Jarrett Culver
|$6,104,280
|Jake Layman
|$3,761,085
|Josh Okogie
|$2,651,040
|Jacob Evans
|$2,017,320
|Omari Spellman
|$1,988,280
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|$1,663,861
|Jaylen Nowell
|$1,517,981
|Naz Reid
|$1,517,981
|James Johnson
|$16,047,100
|Juan Hernangomez
|$4,642,800
|Malik Beasley
|$3,895,424
|Jordan McLaughlin
|$1,549,812
|Kelan Martin
|$1,544,548
|Evan Turner
|$27,909,836
|Cole Aldrich
|$685,340
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$10,736,520
|ROSTER SPACE
|$946,543
|CAP SPACE
|-$205,123
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$50,073,817
|TAX SITUATION
|-$46,110,524
2021/22 season
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|$31,650,600
|D’Angelo Russell
|$30,013,500
|Jarrett Culver
|$6,395,160
|Josh Okogie
|$4,087,904
|Jake Layman
|$3,940,184
|Jacob Evans
|$3,641,263
|Omari Spellman
|$3,588,845
|Jaylen Nowell
|$1,782,621
|Naz Reid
|$1,782,621
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|$2,122,822
|James Johnson
|$23,740,650
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$8,095,680
|ROSTER SPACE
|$4,115,400
|CAP SPACE
|$35,784,523
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$69,743,675
|TAX SITUATION
|-$65,899,923
2022/23 season
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|$33,833,400
|D’Angelo Russell
|$31,377,750
|Jarrett Culver
|$8,109,063
|Jaylen Nowell
|$1,930,681
|Naz Reid
|$1,930,681
|Jacob Evans
|$10,923,788
|Omari Spellman
|$10,766,536
|Josh Okogie
|$6,123,128
|Jake Layman
|$7,486,350
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$8,500,440
|ROSTER SPACE
|$7,562,051
|CAP SPACE
|$33,813,487
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$77,613,729
|TAX SITUATION
|-$83,299,106
