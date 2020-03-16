Minnesota Timberwolves: Their salary cap situation right now

The Wolves will be looking to build around their All-Star duo, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. Restricted free agents Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez have been excellent additions, so re-signing them is a must. They have their own lottery pick and the Nets pick to add more young players to the mix or potentially look to package for immediate upgrades.

