Minnesota Timberwolves: Their salary cap situation right now

The Wolves will be looking to build around their All-Star duo, Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell. Restricted free agents Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez have been excellent additions, so re-signing them is a must. They have their own lottery pick and the Nets pick to add more young players to the mix or potentially look to package for immediate upgrades.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Karl-Anthony Towns $29,467,800
D’Angelo Russell $28,649,250
Jarrett Culver $6,104,280
Jake Layman $3,761,085
Josh Okogie $2,651,040
Jacob Evans $2,017,320
Omari Spellman $1,988,280
Jarred Vanderbilt $1,663,861
Jaylen Nowell $1,517,981
Naz Reid $1,517,981
James Johnson $16,047,100
Juan Hernangomez $4,642,800
Malik Beasley $3,895,424
Jordan McLaughlin $1,549,812
Kelan Martin $1,544,548
Evan Turner $27,909,836
Cole Aldrich $685,340
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $10,736,520
ROSTER SPACE $946,543
CAP SPACE -$205,123
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $50,073,817
TAX SITUATION -$46,110,524

2021/22 season

Karl-Anthony Towns $31,650,600
D’Angelo Russell $30,013,500
Jarrett Culver $6,395,160
Josh Okogie $4,087,904
Jake Layman $3,940,184
Jacob Evans $3,641,263
Omari Spellman $3,588,845
Jaylen Nowell $1,782,621
Naz Reid $1,782,621
Jarred Vanderbilt $2,122,822
James Johnson $23,740,650
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $8,095,680
ROSTER SPACE $4,115,400
CAP SPACE $35,784,523
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $69,743,675
TAX SITUATION -$65,899,923

2022/23 season

Karl-Anthony Towns $33,833,400
D’Angelo Russell $31,377,750
Jarrett Culver $8,109,063
Jaylen Nowell $1,930,681
Naz Reid $1,930,681
Jacob Evans $10,923,788
Omari Spellman $10,766,536
Josh Okogie $6,123,128
Jake Layman $7,486,350
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $8,500,440
ROSTER SPACE $7,562,051
CAP SPACE $33,813,487
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $77,613,729
TAX SITUATION -$83,299,106

