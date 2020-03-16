USA Today Sports

New Orleans Pelicans: Their salary cap situation right now

New Orleans Pelicans: Their salary cap situation right now

Basketball

New Orleans Pelicans: Their salary cap situation right now

March 16, 2020- by

By: |

The Pelicans top priority will be re-signing All-Star Brandon Ingram to what could be a maximum contract worth $166.75 million over five years. They could look to re-sign other free agents such as Derrick Favors or E’Twaun Moore, or they can let them go and generate around $17 million in cap space. Guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, who are excellent fits next to Ingram and Zion Williamson, are extension-eligible.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Jrue Holiday $26,131,111
JJ Redick $13,013,700
Lonzo Ball $11,003,782
Zion Williamson $10,245,480
Jaxson Hayes $5,105,160
Nicolo Melli $3,897,436
Josh Hart $3,491,159
Nickeil Alexander-Walker $3,113,160
Darius Miller $7,000,000
Brandon Ingram $9,481,458
Frank Jackson $2,023,150
Kenrich Williams $1,937,273
Josh Gray $1,707,576
Zylan Cheatham $1,523,320
Derrick Favors $26,475,000
E’Twaun Moore $12,997,392
Jahlil Okafor $1,722,425
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $13,236,600
ROSTER SPACE $2,839,629
CAP SPACE $21,703,132
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $92,807,326
TAX SITUATION -$62,999,012

2021/22 season

Zion Williamson $10,733,400
Jaxson Hayes $5,348,280
Nickeil Alexander-Walker $3,261,480
Jrue Holiday $27,120,000
Lonzo Ball $28,719,870
Josh Hart $8,727,898
Nicolo Melli $5,066,667
JJ Redick $16,917,810
Darius Miller $13,300,000
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $6,622,680
ROSTER SPACE $9,259,650
CAP SPACE $32,576,305
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $111,931,230
TAX SITUATION -$131,656,840

2022/23 season

Zion Williamson $13,354,817
Jaxson Hayes $6,803,012
Nickeil Alexander-Walker $5,009,633
Jrue Holiday $39,427,500
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $6,953,640
ROSTER SPACE $7,562,051
CAP SPACE $91,566,847
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $137,947,987
TAX SITUATION -$133,382,538

, , , , Basketball, Business

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home