New Orleans Pelicans: Their salary cap situation right now

The Pelicans top priority will be re-signing All-Star Brandon Ingram to what could be a maximum contract worth $166.75 million over five years. They could look to re-sign other free agents such as Derrick Favors or E’Twaun Moore, or they can let them go and generate around $17 million in cap space. Guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, who are excellent fits next to Ingram and Zion Williamson, are extension-eligible.

