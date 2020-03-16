New Orleans Pelicans: Their salary cap situation right now

The Pelicans top priority will be re-signing All-Star Brandon Ingram to what could be a maximum contract worth $166.75 million over five years. They could look to re-sign other free agents such as Derrick Favors or E’Twaun Moore, or they can let them go and generate around $17 million in cap space. Guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, who are excellent fits next to Ingram and Zion Williamson, are extension-eligible.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Jrue Holiday
|$26,131,111
|JJ Redick
|$13,013,700
|Lonzo Ball
|$11,003,782
|Zion Williamson
|$10,245,480
|Jaxson Hayes
|$5,105,160
|Nicolo Melli
|$3,897,436
|Josh Hart
|$3,491,159
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|$3,113,160
|Darius Miller
|$7,000,000
|Brandon Ingram
|$9,481,458
|Frank Jackson
|$2,023,150
|Kenrich Williams
|$1,937,273
|Josh Gray
|$1,707,576
|Zylan Cheatham
|$1,523,320
|Derrick Favors
|$26,475,000
|E’Twaun Moore
|$12,997,392
|Jahlil Okafor
|$1,722,425
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$13,236,600
|ROSTER SPACE
|$2,839,629
|CAP SPACE
|$21,703,132
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$92,807,326
|TAX SITUATION
|-$62,999,012
2021/22 season
|Zion Williamson
|$10,733,400
|Jaxson Hayes
|$5,348,280
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|$3,261,480
|Jrue Holiday
|$27,120,000
|Lonzo Ball
|$28,719,870
|Josh Hart
|$8,727,898
|Nicolo Melli
|$5,066,667
|JJ Redick
|$16,917,810
|Darius Miller
|$13,300,000
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$6,622,680
|ROSTER SPACE
|$9,259,650
|CAP SPACE
|$32,576,305
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$111,931,230
|TAX SITUATION
|-$131,656,840
2022/23 season
|Zion Williamson
|$13,354,817
|Jaxson Hayes
|$6,803,012
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|$5,009,633
|Jrue Holiday
|$39,427,500
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$6,953,640
|ROSTER SPACE
|$7,562,051
|CAP SPACE
|$91,566,847
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$137,947,987
|TAX SITUATION
|-$133,382,538
