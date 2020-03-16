New York Knicks: Their salary cap situation right now

The Knicks could generate up to $46 million in cap space if they cut most of their non-guaranteed players. If they use cap space, expect them to sign players to one-year deals in preparation for 2021 free agency. They’ll once again be focusing on the draft with their own lottery pick and the Clippers pick. Patience and gradual improvements to their young core of RJ Barrett and Kevin Knox are their best shot at getting back to relevance.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Julius Randle
|$18,900,000
|RJ Barrett
|$8,231,760
|Frank Ntilikina
|$6,176,578
|Dennis Smith
|$5,686,677
|Kevin Knox
|$4,588,680
|Ignas Bradzeikis
|$1,517,981
|Taj Gibson
|$9,450,000
|Wayne Ellington
|$8,000,000
|Elfrid Payton
|$8,000,000
|Reggie Bullock
|$4,200,000
|Mitchell Robinson
|$1,663,861
|Kenny Wooten
|$0
|Bobby Portis
|$15,750,000
|Allonzo Trier
|$9,481,458
|Damyean Dotson
|$2,023,150
|Kadeem Allen
|$1,937,273
|Joakim Noah
|$6,431,667
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$8,963,280
|ROSTER SPACE
|$1,893,086
|CAP SPACE
|$33,327,699
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$55,732,860
|TAX SITUATION
|-$78,602,796
2021/22 season
|RJ Barrett
|$8,623,920
|Kevin Knox
|$5,845,978
|Julius Randle
|$19,800,000
|Mitchell Robinson
|$1,802,057
|Ignas Brazdeikis
|$1,782,621
|Frank Ntilikina
|$15,441,445
|Dennis Smith
|$14,216,693
|Kenny Wooten
|$1,922,821
|Bobby Portis
|$20,475,000
|Taj Gibson
|$12,285,000
|Wayne Ellington
|$10,400,000
|Elfrid Payton
|$10,400,000
|Reggie Bullock
|$5,460,000
|Joakim Noah
|$6,431,667
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$10,411,560
|ROSTER SPACE
|$9,259,650
|CAP SPACE
|$73,165,168
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$174,177,687
|TAX SITUATION
|-$124,296,378
2022/23 season
|RJ Barrett
|$10,900,635
|Kevin Knox
|$17,537,935
|Mitchell Robinson
|$3,423,908
|Ignas Brazdeikis
|$2,228,276
|Julius Randle
|$29,700,000
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$7,697,640
|ROSTER SPACE
|$10,802,930
|CAP SPACE
|$98,424,887
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$159,012,646
|TAX SITUATION
|-$147,649,365
Basketball, Business, Evergreen, Featured, Salaries, Salary cap, New York Knicks
Comments