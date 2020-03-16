New York Knicks: Their salary cap situation right now

USA Today Sports

The Knicks could generate up to $46 million in cap space if they cut most of their non-guaranteed players. If they use cap space, expect them to sign players to one-year deals in preparation for 2021 free agency. They’ll once again be focusing on the draft with their own lottery pick and the Clippers pick. Patience and gradual improvements to their young core of RJ Barrett and Kevin Knox are their best shot at getting back to relevance.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Julius Randle $18,900,000
RJ Barrett $8,231,760
Frank Ntilikina $6,176,578
Dennis Smith $5,686,677
Kevin Knox $4,588,680
Ignas Bradzeikis $1,517,981
Taj Gibson $9,450,000
Wayne Ellington $8,000,000
Elfrid Payton $8,000,000
Reggie Bullock $4,200,000
Mitchell Robinson $1,663,861
Kenny Wooten $0
Bobby Portis $15,750,000
Allonzo Trier $9,481,458
Damyean Dotson $2,023,150
Kadeem Allen $1,937,273
Joakim Noah $6,431,667
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $8,963,280
ROSTER SPACE $1,893,086
CAP SPACE $33,327,699
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $55,732,860
TAX SITUATION -$78,602,796

2021/22 season

RJ Barrett $8,623,920
Kevin Knox $5,845,978
Julius Randle $19,800,000
Mitchell Robinson $1,802,057
Ignas Brazdeikis $1,782,621
Frank Ntilikina $15,441,445
Dennis Smith $14,216,693
Kenny Wooten $1,922,821
Bobby Portis $20,475,000
Taj Gibson $12,285,000
Wayne Ellington $10,400,000
Elfrid Payton $10,400,000
Reggie Bullock $5,460,000
Joakim Noah $6,431,667
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $10,411,560
ROSTER SPACE $9,259,650
CAP SPACE $73,165,168
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $174,177,687
TAX SITUATION -$124,296,378

2022/23 season

RJ Barrett $10,900,635
Kevin Knox $17,537,935
Mitchell Robinson $3,423,908
Ignas Brazdeikis $2,228,276
Julius Randle $29,700,000
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $7,697,640
ROSTER SPACE $10,802,930
CAP SPACE $98,424,887
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $159,012,646
TAX SITUATION -$147,649,365

