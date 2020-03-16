New York Knicks: Their salary cap situation right now

The Knicks could generate up to $46 million in cap space if they cut most of their non-guaranteed players. If they use cap space, expect them to sign players to one-year deals in preparation for 2021 free agency. They’ll once again be focusing on the draft with their own lottery pick and the Clippers pick. Patience and gradual improvements to their young core of RJ Barrett and Kevin Knox are their best shot at getting back to relevance.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money