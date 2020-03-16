Oklahoma City Thunder: Their salary cap situation right now

The Thunder had a tremendous season compared to their expectations thanks to the ascent of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the brilliance of Chris Paul. Aside from potential trades, look for them to add talent via their two late first-round picks in the 2020 draft and the mid-level exception. Despite their success, the Thunder will remain pragmatic and continue gauging the market for Paul, Steven Adams, and Dennis Schroeder, and even Danilo Gallinari for a potential sign-and-trade.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Chris Paul
|$41,358,814
|Steven Adams
|$27,528,088
|Dennis Schroeder
|$15,500,000
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|$4,141,320
|Terrance Ferguson
|$3,944,013
|Darius Bazley
|$2,399,160
|Isaiah Roby
|$1,517,981
|Abdel Nader
|$1,752,950
|Deonte Burton
|$1,663,861
|Hamidou Diallo
|$1,663,861
|Mike Muscala
|$2,283,034
|Lugentz Dort
|$1,523,320
|Kevin Hervey
|$1,523,320
|Danilo Gallinari
|$33,923,339
|Andre Roberson
|$16,111,110
|Nerlens Noel
|$1,737,274
|Kyle Singler
|$999,200
|Patrick Patterson
|$737,067
|ROSTER SPACE
|$946,543
|CAP SPACE
|$6,303,514
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$61,121,877
|TAX SITUATION
|-$33,510,651
2021/22 season
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|$5,495,532
|Darius Bazley
|$2,513,040
|Isaiah Roby
|$1,782,621
|Chris Paul
|$44,211,146
|Terrance Ferguson
|$9,860,032
|Deonte Burton
|$2,122,822
|Hamidou Diallo
|$2,122,822
|Steven Adams
|$41,292,135
|Dennis Schroeder
|$23,250,000
|Abdel Nader
|$1,856,061
|Mike Muscala
|$1,849,757
|Kyle Singler
|$999,200
|Patrick Patterson
|$737,067
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$5,683,200
|ROSTER SPACE
|$9,259,650
|CAP SPACE
|$19,012,250
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$107,049,079
|TAX SITUATION
|-$97,044,015
2022/23 season
|Darius Bazley
|$4,264,629
|Isaiah Roby
|$1,930,681
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|$16,485,595
|Chris Paul
|$43,750,000
|Kyle Singler
|$999,200
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$5,637,360
|ROSTER SPACE
|$10,802,930
|CAP SPACE
|$96,165,646
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$162,038,601
|TAX SITUATION
|-$153,286,171
