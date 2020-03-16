USA Today Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder: Their salary cap situation right now

Oklahoma City Thunder: Their salary cap situation right now

Basketball

Oklahoma City Thunder: Their salary cap situation right now

March 16, 2020- by

By: |

The Thunder had a tremendous season compared to their expectations thanks to the ascent of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the brilliance of Chris Paul. Aside from potential trades, look for them to add talent via their two late first-round picks in the 2020 draft and the mid-level exception. Despite their success, the Thunder will remain pragmatic and continue gauging the market for Paul, Steven Adams, and Dennis Schroeder, and even Danilo Gallinari for a potential sign-and-trade.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Chris Paul $41,358,814
Steven Adams $27,528,088
Dennis Schroeder $15,500,000
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander $4,141,320
Terrance Ferguson $3,944,013
Darius Bazley $2,399,160
Isaiah Roby $1,517,981
Abdel Nader $1,752,950
Deonte Burton $1,663,861
Hamidou Diallo $1,663,861
Mike Muscala $2,283,034
Lugentz Dort $1,523,320
Kevin Hervey $1,523,320
Danilo Gallinari $33,923,339
Andre Roberson $16,111,110
Nerlens Noel $1,737,274
Kyle Singler $999,200
Patrick Patterson $737,067
ROSTER SPACE $946,543
CAP SPACE $6,303,514
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $61,121,877
TAX SITUATION -$33,510,651

2021/22 season

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander $5,495,532
Darius Bazley $2,513,040
Isaiah Roby $1,782,621
Chris Paul $44,211,146
Terrance Ferguson $9,860,032
Deonte Burton $2,122,822
Hamidou Diallo $2,122,822
Steven Adams $41,292,135
Dennis Schroeder $23,250,000
Abdel Nader $1,856,061
Mike Muscala $1,849,757
Kyle Singler $999,200
Patrick Patterson $737,067
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $5,683,200
ROSTER SPACE $9,259,650
CAP SPACE $19,012,250
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $107,049,079
TAX SITUATION -$97,044,015

2022/23 season

Darius Bazley $4,264,629
Isaiah Roby $1,930,681
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander $16,485,595
Chris Paul $43,750,000
Kyle Singler $999,200
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $5,637,360
ROSTER SPACE $10,802,930
CAP SPACE $96,165,646
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $162,038,601
TAX SITUATION -$153,286,171

, , , , Basketball, Business

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home