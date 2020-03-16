Oklahoma City Thunder: Their salary cap situation right now

The Thunder had a tremendous season compared to their expectations thanks to the ascent of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the brilliance of Chris Paul. Aside from potential trades, look for them to add talent via their two late first-round picks in the 2020 draft and the mid-level exception. Despite their success, the Thunder will remain pragmatic and continue gauging the market for Paul, Steven Adams, and Dennis Schroeder, and even Danilo Gallinari for a potential sign-and-trade.

