Orlando Magic: Their salary cap situation right now

The Magic will have most of the roster returning, plus the arrival of 2019 first-round pick Chuma Okeke. Evan Fournier has a player option, and replacing him will be tough since they’re over the cap. Markelle Fultz is extension-eligible and it will be interesting to see how negotiations play out after the strides he made this season. They also have their first-round pick in the late teens and the mid-level exception to add to the roster.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money