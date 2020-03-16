USA Today Sports

Orlando Magic: Their salary cap situation right now

Orlando Magic: Their salary cap situation right now

Basketball

Orlando Magic: Their salary cap situation right now

March 16, 2020- by

By: |

The Magic will have most of the roster returning, plus the arrival of 2019 first-round pick Chuma Okeke. Evan Fournier has a player option, and replacing him will be tough since they’re over the cap. Markelle Fultz is extension-eligible and it will be interesting to see how negotiations play out after the strides he made this season. They also have their first-round pick in the late teens and the mid-level exception to add to the roster.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Nikola Vucevic $26,000,000
Aaron Gordon $18,134,364
Terrence Ross $13,500,000
Markelle Fultz $12,288,697
Al-Farouq Aminu $9,720,900
Jonathan Isaac $7,362,565
Mo Bamba $5,969,040
Khem Birch $3,000,000
Melvin Frazier $1,663,861
Evan Fournier $17,150,000
James Ennis $2,130,023
Wesley Iwundu $13,775,000
Gary Clark $1,937,274
BJ Johnson $1,707,576
Vic Law $1,523,320
DJ Augustin $13,775,000
Michael Carter-Williams $1,737,274
CJ Watson $333,333
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $6,750,120
ROSTER SPACE $946,543
CAP SPACE $7,927,141
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $49,132,705
TAX SITUATION -$40,561,078

2021/22 season

Nikola Vucevic $24,000,000
Aaron Gordon $16,409,091
Terrence Ross $12,500,000
Mo Bamba $7,568,743
Al-Farouq Aminu $10,183,800
Markelle Fultz $24,577,394
Jonathan Isaac $14,725,132
Melvin Frazier $2,122,822
Evan Fournier $25,500,000
Khem Birch $5,700,000
James Ennis $1,849,757
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $3,762,600
ROSTER SPACE $7,201,950
CAP SPACE -$4,401,073
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $73,836,632
TAX SITUATION -$80,338,366

2022/23 season

Nikola Vucevic $22,000,000
Terrence Ross $11,500,000
Mo Bamba $22,706,228
Aaron Gordon $24,613,637
Al-Farouq Aminu $15,275,700
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $3,950,640
ROSTER SPACE $10,802,930
CAP SPACE $62,333,433
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $128,879,638
TAX SITUATION -$125,050,000

, , , , Basketball, Business

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home