Orlando Magic: Their salary cap situation right now

The Magic will have most of the roster returning, plus the arrival of 2019 first-round pick Chuma Okeke. Evan Fournier has a player option, and replacing him will be tough since they’re over the cap. Markelle Fultz is extension-eligible and it will be interesting to see how negotiations play out after the strides he made this season. They also have their first-round pick in the late teens and the mid-level exception to add to the roster.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Nikola Vucevic
|$26,000,000
|Aaron Gordon
|$18,134,364
|Terrence Ross
|$13,500,000
|Markelle Fultz
|$12,288,697
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|$9,720,900
|Jonathan Isaac
|$7,362,565
|Mo Bamba
|$5,969,040
|Khem Birch
|$3,000,000
|Melvin Frazier
|$1,663,861
|Evan Fournier
|$17,150,000
|James Ennis
|$2,130,023
|Wesley Iwundu
|$13,775,000
|Gary Clark
|$1,937,274
|BJ Johnson
|$1,707,576
|Vic Law
|$1,523,320
|DJ Augustin
|$13,775,000
|Michael Carter-Williams
|$1,737,274
|CJ Watson
|$333,333
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$6,750,120
|ROSTER SPACE
|$946,543
|CAP SPACE
|$7,927,141
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$49,132,705
|TAX SITUATION
|-$40,561,078
2021/22 season
|Nikola Vucevic
|$24,000,000
|Aaron Gordon
|$16,409,091
|Terrence Ross
|$12,500,000
|Mo Bamba
|$7,568,743
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|$10,183,800
|Markelle Fultz
|$24,577,394
|Jonathan Isaac
|$14,725,132
|Melvin Frazier
|$2,122,822
|Evan Fournier
|$25,500,000
|Khem Birch
|$5,700,000
|James Ennis
|$1,849,757
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$3,762,600
|ROSTER SPACE
|$7,201,950
|CAP SPACE
|-$4,401,073
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$73,836,632
|TAX SITUATION
|-$80,338,366
2022/23 season
|Nikola Vucevic
|$22,000,000
|Terrence Ross
|$11,500,000
|Mo Bamba
|$22,706,228
|Aaron Gordon
|$24,613,637
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|$15,275,700
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$3,950,640
|ROSTER SPACE
|$10,802,930
|CAP SPACE
|$62,333,433
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$128,879,638
|TAX SITUATION
|-$125,050,000
