Philadelphia 76ers: Their salary cap situation right now

The 76ers are already projected to be $8 million over the luxury tax line for a $13 million tax payment with just 11 players on the roster. Unless they reduce salary, they will be limited with the $6 million taxpayer mid-level exception for upgrading the roster. With his fit in question and possibly declining, the Sixers may gauge the trade market on Al Horford for depth and to reduce payroll.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Tobias Harris $34,358,850
Joel Embiid $29,542,010
Ben Simmons $29,542,010
Al Horford $27,500,000
Josh Richardson $10,865,952
Mike Scott $5,005,350
Zhaire Smith $3,204,600
Matisse Thybulle $2,711,280
Shake Milton $1,701,593
Furkan Korkmaz $1,762,796
Norvel Pelle $1,517,918
Marial Shayok $0
Alec Burks $1,737,274
Raul Neto $1,737,274
Kyle O’Quinn $1,737,274
Glenn Robinson III $1,731,372
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $5,332,800
ROSTER SPACE $0
CAP SPACE -$39,639,159
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS -$27,363,165
TAX SITUATION $8,712,359

2021/22 season

Tobias Harris $35,995,950
Joel Embiid $31,579,390
Ben Simmons $31,320,000
Al Horford $27,000,000
Zhaire Smith $4,915,856
Matisse Thybulle $2,840,160
Shake Milton $1,846,738
Josh Richardson $11,615,328
Norvel Pelle $2,049,757
Marial Shayok $1,922,821
Mike Scott $6,506,955
Furkan Korkmaz $1,849,757
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $2,838,960
ROSTER SPACE $5,144,250
CAP SPACE -$20,331,061
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS -$5,162,811
TAX SITUATION -$15,501,906

2022/23 season

Tobias Harris $37,633,050
Ben Simmons $33,640,000
Joel Embiid $33,616,770
Matisse Thybulle $4,379,527
Al Horford $26,500,000
Shake Milton $1,997,718
Zhaire Smith $14,747,569
Josh Richardson $17,422,992
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $2,980,920
ROSTER SPACE $7,562,051
CAP SPACE -$20,485,310
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $14,666,171
TAX SITUATION -$34,780,653

