Philadelphia 76ers: Their salary cap situation right now

The 76ers are already projected to be $8 million over the luxury tax line for a $13 million tax payment with just 11 players on the roster. Unless they reduce salary, they will be limited with the $6 million taxpayer mid-level exception for upgrading the roster. With his fit in question and possibly declining, the Sixers may gauge the trade market on Al Horford for depth and to reduce payroll.
2020/21 season
|Tobias Harris
|$34,358,850
|Joel Embiid
|$29,542,010
|Ben Simmons
|$29,542,010
|Al Horford
|$27,500,000
|Josh Richardson
|$10,865,952
|Mike Scott
|$5,005,350
|Zhaire Smith
|$3,204,600
|Matisse Thybulle
|$2,711,280
|Shake Milton
|$1,701,593
|Furkan Korkmaz
|$1,762,796
|Norvel Pelle
|$1,517,918
|Marial Shayok
|$0
|Alec Burks
|$1,737,274
|Raul Neto
|$1,737,274
|Kyle O’Quinn
|$1,737,274
|Glenn Robinson III
|$1,731,372
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$5,332,800
|ROSTER SPACE
|$0
|CAP SPACE
|-$39,639,159
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|-$27,363,165
|TAX SITUATION
|$8,712,359
2021/22 season
|Tobias Harris
|$35,995,950
|Joel Embiid
|$31,579,390
|Ben Simmons
|$31,320,000
|Al Horford
|$27,000,000
|Zhaire Smith
|$4,915,856
|Matisse Thybulle
|$2,840,160
|Shake Milton
|$1,846,738
|Josh Richardson
|$11,615,328
|Norvel Pelle
|$2,049,757
|Marial Shayok
|$1,922,821
|Mike Scott
|$6,506,955
|Furkan Korkmaz
|$1,849,757
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$2,838,960
|ROSTER SPACE
|$5,144,250
|CAP SPACE
|-$20,331,061
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|-$5,162,811
|TAX SITUATION
|-$15,501,906
2022/23 season
|Tobias Harris
|$37,633,050
|Ben Simmons
|$33,640,000
|Joel Embiid
|$33,616,770
|Matisse Thybulle
|$4,379,527
|Al Horford
|$26,500,000
|Shake Milton
|$1,997,718
|Zhaire Smith
|$14,747,569
|Josh Richardson
|$17,422,992
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$2,980,920
|ROSTER SPACE
|$7,562,051
|CAP SPACE
|-$20,485,310
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$14,666,171
|TAX SITUATION
|-$34,780,653
