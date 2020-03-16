Philadelphia 76ers: Their salary cap situation right now

The 76ers are already projected to be $8 million over the luxury tax line for a $13 million tax payment with just 11 players on the roster. Unless they reduce salary, they will be limited with the $6 million taxpayer mid-level exception for upgrading the roster. With his fit in question and possibly declining, the Sixers may gauge the trade market on Al Horford for depth and to reduce payroll.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money