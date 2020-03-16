Phoenix Suns: Their salary cap situation right now

USA Today Sports

The Suns could generate close to $25 million in cap space if they part ways with Dario Saric, Aron Baynes, and other non-guaranteed players. They will continue gauging the trade market for a starting power forward with that position currently being their biggest weakness. They should also have the room mid-level and their lottery pick to help upgrade the roster.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Devin Booker $29,467,800
Ricky Rubio $17,000,000
Kelly Oubre $14,375,000
Deandre Ayton $10,018,200
Mikal Bridges $4,359,000
Cam Johnson $4,235,160
Ty Jerome $2,303,040
Jalen Lecque $1,517,981
Elie Okobo $1,663,861
Frank Kaminsky $5,005,350
Cheick Diallo $1,824,003
Dario Saric $10,445,958
Jevon Carter $1,937,273
Jared Harper $1,523,320
Tariq Owens $1,523,320
Aron Baynes $10,361,232
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $4,473,720
ROSTER SPACE $2,839,629
CAP SPACE $2,666,007
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $32,930,830
TAX SITUATION -$55,723,819

2021/22 season

Devin Booker $31,650,600
Ricky Rubio $17,800,000
Deandre Ayton $12,632,950
Mikal Bridges $5,557,725
Cam Johnson $4,437,000
Ty Jerome $2,412,840
Jalen Lecque $1,782,621
Elie Okobo $1,802,057
Kelly Oubre $21,562,500
Frank Kaminsky $6,506,955
Cheick Diallo $1,849,757
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $4,862,760
ROSTER SPACE $6,173,100
CAP SPACE $17,910,525
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $52,692,497
TAX SITUATION -$76,508,885

2022/23 season

Devin Booker $33,833,400
Cam Johnson $5,887,899
Ty Jerome $4,220,057
Jalen Lecque $1,930,681
Deandre Ayton $31,582,276
Mikal Bridges $16,673,175
Ricky Rubio $26,700,000
Elie Okobo $1,880,931
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $5,105,880
ROSTER SPACE $8,642,344
CAP SPACE $73,560,420
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $155,502,682
TAX SITUATION -$114,608,644

