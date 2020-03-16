Phoenix Suns: Their salary cap situation right now

The Suns could generate close to $25 million in cap space if they part ways with Dario Saric, Aron Baynes, and other non-guaranteed players. They will continue gauging the trade market for a starting power forward with that position currently being their biggest weakness. They should also have the room mid-level and their lottery pick to help upgrade the roster.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Devin Booker
|$29,467,800
|Ricky Rubio
|$17,000,000
|Kelly Oubre
|$14,375,000
|Deandre Ayton
|$10,018,200
|Mikal Bridges
|$4,359,000
|Cam Johnson
|$4,235,160
|Ty Jerome
|$2,303,040
|Jalen Lecque
|$1,517,981
|Elie Okobo
|$1,663,861
|Frank Kaminsky
|$5,005,350
|Cheick Diallo
|$1,824,003
|Dario Saric
|$10,445,958
|Jevon Carter
|$1,937,273
|Jared Harper
|$1,523,320
|Tariq Owens
|$1,523,320
|Aron Baynes
|$10,361,232
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$4,473,720
|ROSTER SPACE
|$2,839,629
|CAP SPACE
|$2,666,007
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$32,930,830
|TAX SITUATION
|-$55,723,819
2021/22 season
|Devin Booker
|$31,650,600
|Ricky Rubio
|$17,800,000
|Deandre Ayton
|$12,632,950
|Mikal Bridges
|$5,557,725
|Cam Johnson
|$4,437,000
|Ty Jerome
|$2,412,840
|Jalen Lecque
|$1,782,621
|Elie Okobo
|$1,802,057
|Kelly Oubre
|$21,562,500
|Frank Kaminsky
|$6,506,955
|Cheick Diallo
|$1,849,757
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$4,862,760
|ROSTER SPACE
|$6,173,100
|CAP SPACE
|$17,910,525
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$52,692,497
|TAX SITUATION
|-$76,508,885
2022/23 season
|Devin Booker
|$33,833,400
|Cam Johnson
|$5,887,899
|Ty Jerome
|$4,220,057
|Jalen Lecque
|$1,930,681
|Deandre Ayton
|$31,582,276
|Mikal Bridges
|$16,673,175
|Ricky Rubio
|$26,700,000
|Elie Okobo
|$1,880,931
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$5,105,880
|ROSTER SPACE
|$8,642,344
|CAP SPACE
|$73,560,420
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$155,502,682
|TAX SITUATION
|-$114,608,644
