Phoenix Suns: Their salary cap situation right now

The Suns could generate close to $25 million in cap space if they part ways with Dario Saric, Aron Baynes, and other non-guaranteed players. They will continue gauging the trade market for a starting power forward with that position currently being their biggest weakness. They should also have the room mid-level and their lottery pick to help upgrade the roster.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money