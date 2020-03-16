Portland Trail Blazers: Their salary cap situation right now

The Blazers will have a break from the luxury tax now that all their 2016 signings have expired. They are still expected to operate over the cap, limiting their ability to improve through their lottery pick, the mid-level exception, and minimum contracts. They can re-sign Hassan Whiteside to a long-term team-friendly deal with his full Bird rights. Other than that, trade will be their best bet to improve the team..

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money