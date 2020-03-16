Portland Trail Blazers: Their salary cap situation right now

The Blazers will have a break from the luxury tax now that all their 2016 signings have expired. They are still expected to operate over the cap, limiting their ability to improve through their lottery pick, the mid-level exception, and minimum contracts. They can re-sign Hassan Whiteside to a long-term team-friendly deal with his full Bird rights. Other than that, trade will be their best bet to improve the team..
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Damian Lillard
|$31,626,953
|CJ McCollum
|$29,354,152
|Jusuf Nurkic
|$14,138,889
|Zach Collins
|$5,406,255
|Anfernee Simons
|$2,252,040
|Nassir Little
|$2,210,640
|Gary Trent Jr
|$1,663,861
|Trevor Ariza
|$12,800,000
|Rodney Hood
|$6,003,900
|Mario Hezonja
|$1,977,011
|Caleb Swanigan
|$3,665,787
|Wenyen Gabriel
|$1,749,812
|Jaylen Hoard
|$1,523,320
|Moses Brown
|$1,523,320
|Hassan Whiteside
|$40,639,529
|Carmelo Anthony
|$1,737,274
|Andrew Nicholson
|$2,844,429
|Anderson Varejao
|$1,913,345
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$3,644,040
|ROSTER SPACE
|$1,893,086
|CAP SPACE
|$7,534,125
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$62,017,207
|TAX SITUATION
|-$37,808,525
2021/22 season
|Damian Lillard
|$43,750,000
|CJ McCollum
|$30,864,198
|Anfernee Simons
|$3,938,818
|Nassir Little
|$2,316,240
|Jusuf Nurkic
|$13,250,000
|Zach Collins
|$13,515,638
|Gary Trent Jr
|$2,122,822
|Trevor Ariza
|$16,640,000
|Rodney Hood
|$11,407,410
|Mario Hezonja
|$1,833,497
|Andrew Nicholson
|$2,844,429
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$3,960,960
|ROSTER SPACE
|$7,201,950
|CAP SPACE
|$1,234,945
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$50,715,272
|TAX SITUATION
|-$54,036,315
2022/23 season
|Damian Lillard
|$47,250,000
|CJ McCollum
|$33,333,333
|Nassir Little
|$4,171,548
|Anfernee Simons
|$11,816,454
|Jusuf Nurkic
|$18,000,000
|Andrew Nicholson
|$2,844,429
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$4,158,960
|ROSTER SPACE
|$8,642,344
|CAP SPACE
|$1,032,932
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$35,008,346
|TAX SITUATION
|-$70,950,690
