USA Today Sports

Portland Trail Blazers: Their salary cap situation right now

Portland Trail Blazers: Their salary cap situation right now

Basketball

Portland Trail Blazers: Their salary cap situation right now

March 16, 2020- by

By: |

The Blazers will have a break from the luxury tax now that all their 2016 signings have expired. They are still expected to operate over the cap, limiting their ability to improve through their lottery pick, the mid-level exception, and minimum contracts. They can re-sign Hassan Whiteside to a long-term team-friendly deal with his full Bird rights. Other than that, trade will be their best bet to improve the team..

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Damian Lillard $31,626,953
CJ McCollum $29,354,152
Jusuf Nurkic $14,138,889
Zach Collins $5,406,255
Anfernee Simons $2,252,040
Nassir Little $2,210,640
Gary Trent Jr $1,663,861
Trevor Ariza $12,800,000
Rodney Hood $6,003,900
Mario Hezonja $1,977,011
Caleb Swanigan $3,665,787
Wenyen Gabriel $1,749,812
Jaylen Hoard $1,523,320
Moses Brown $1,523,320
Hassan Whiteside $40,639,529
Carmelo Anthony $1,737,274
Andrew Nicholson $2,844,429
Anderson Varejao $1,913,345
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $3,644,040
ROSTER SPACE $1,893,086
CAP SPACE $7,534,125
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $62,017,207
TAX SITUATION -$37,808,525

2021/22 season

Damian Lillard $43,750,000
CJ McCollum $30,864,198
Anfernee Simons $3,938,818
Nassir Little $2,316,240
Jusuf Nurkic $13,250,000
Zach Collins $13,515,638
Gary Trent Jr $2,122,822
Trevor Ariza $16,640,000
Rodney Hood $11,407,410
Mario Hezonja $1,833,497
Andrew Nicholson $2,844,429
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $3,960,960
ROSTER SPACE $7,201,950
CAP SPACE $1,234,945
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $50,715,272
TAX SITUATION -$54,036,315

2022/23 season

Damian Lillard $47,250,000
CJ McCollum $33,333,333
Nassir Little $4,171,548
Anfernee Simons $11,816,454
Jusuf Nurkic $18,000,000
Andrew Nicholson $2,844,429
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $4,158,960
ROSTER SPACE $8,642,344
CAP SPACE $1,032,932
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $35,008,346
TAX SITUATION -$70,950,690

, , , , Basketball, Business

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home