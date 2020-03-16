Sacramento Kings: Their salary cap situation right now

USA Today Sports

The Kings will look to re-sign guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who should get offered large offer sheets from rival teams. Roughly $36 million below the tax, they could be hovering around it if they re-sign him, utilize the mid-level exception, and keep their first-round pick. They will also look to extend De’Aaron Fox who could be looking at a near-maximum extension.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Buddy Hield $26,431,817
Harrison Barnes $22,215,909
Cory Joseph $12,600,000
Marvin Bagley $8,963,640
De’Aaron Fox $8,009,627
Richaun Holmes $5,005,350
Justin James $1,517,981
Nemanja Bjelica $7,150,000
Kyle Guy $0
Jabari Parker $6,500,000
Bogdan Bogdanovic $16,205,833
DaQuan Jeffries $1,523,320
Kent Bazemore $28,904,493
Alex Len $5,408,000
Yogi Ferrell $4,095,000
Harry Giles $3,868,200
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $4,250,160
ROSTER SPACE $1,893,086
CAP SPACE -$8,611,603
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $55,643,403
TAX SITUATION -$40,605,676

2021/22 season

Buddy Hield $24,477,272
Harrison Barnes $20,284,091
Marvin Bagley $11,312,114
Cory Joseph $12,600,000
Justin James $1,782,621
De’Aaron Fox $10,740,105
Kyle Guy $1,922,821
Nemanja Bjelica $13,585,000
Jabari Parker $8,450,000
Richaun Holmes $6,475,970
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $4,619,520
ROSTER SPACE $9,259,650
CAP SPACE $35,431,278
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $81,224,694
TAX SITUATION -$92,526,523

2022/23 season

Buddy Hield $22,522,728
Harrison Barnes $18,352,273
Marvin Bagley $28,280,284
Justin James $2,228,276
Cory Joseph $18,900,000
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $4,850,400
ROSTER SPACE $9,722,637
CAP SPACE $75,801,962
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $130,060,922
TAX SITUATION -$117,674,999

