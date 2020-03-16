Sacramento Kings: Their salary cap situation right now

The Kings will look to re-sign guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who should get offered large offer sheets from rival teams. Roughly $36 million below the tax, they could be hovering around it if they re-sign him, utilize the mid-level exception, and keep their first-round pick. They will also look to extend De’Aaron Fox who could be looking at a near-maximum extension.
2020/21 season
|Buddy Hield
|$26,431,817
|Harrison Barnes
|$22,215,909
|Cory Joseph
|$12,600,000
|Marvin Bagley
|$8,963,640
|De’Aaron Fox
|$8,009,627
|Richaun Holmes
|$5,005,350
|Justin James
|$1,517,981
|Nemanja Bjelica
|$7,150,000
|Kyle Guy
|$0
|Jabari Parker
|$6,500,000
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|$16,205,833
|DaQuan Jeffries
|$1,523,320
|Kent Bazemore
|$28,904,493
|Alex Len
|$5,408,000
|Yogi Ferrell
|$4,095,000
|Harry Giles
|$3,868,200
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$4,250,160
|ROSTER SPACE
|$1,893,086
|CAP SPACE
|-$8,611,603
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$55,643,403
|TAX SITUATION
|-$40,605,676
2021/22 season
|Buddy Hield
|$24,477,272
|Harrison Barnes
|$20,284,091
|Marvin Bagley
|$11,312,114
|Cory Joseph
|$12,600,000
|Justin James
|$1,782,621
|De’Aaron Fox
|$10,740,105
|Kyle Guy
|$1,922,821
|Nemanja Bjelica
|$13,585,000
|Jabari Parker
|$8,450,000
|Richaun Holmes
|$6,475,970
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$4,619,520
|ROSTER SPACE
|$9,259,650
|CAP SPACE
|$35,431,278
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$81,224,694
|TAX SITUATION
|-$92,526,523
2022/23 season
|Buddy Hield
|$22,522,728
|Harrison Barnes
|$18,352,273
|Marvin Bagley
|$28,280,284
|Justin James
|$2,228,276
|Cory Joseph
|$18,900,000
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$4,850,400
|ROSTER SPACE
|$9,722,637
|CAP SPACE
|$75,801,962
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$130,060,922
|TAX SITUATION
|-$117,674,999
