Sacramento Kings: Their salary cap situation right now

The Kings will look to re-sign guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who should get offered large offer sheets from rival teams. Roughly $36 million below the tax, they could be hovering around it if they re-sign him, utilize the mid-level exception, and keep their first-round pick. They will also look to extend De’Aaron Fox who could be looking at a near-maximum extension.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money