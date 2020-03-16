San Antonio Spurs: Their salary cap situation right now

Assuming DeMar DeRozan opts in, he, LaMarcus Aldridge, Patty Mills, and Rudy Gay will all be on expiring contracts. With head coach Gregg Popovich having two years remaining on his contract, they may ride it out with the core. They’ll be over the cap, giving them the mid-level exception and their first lottery pick in a long time to fill out the roster. They could also look to re-sign Jakob Poeltl, Marco Belinelli, and Bryn Forbes. Derrick White will become extension-eligible.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|$24,000,000
|Rudy Gay
|$14,500,000
|Dejounte Murray
|$14,286,000
|Patrick Mills
|$13,285,714
|Derrick White
|$3,516,284
|Lonnie Walker
|$2,892,000
|Luka Samanic
|$2,824,320
|Keldon Johnson
|$2,048,040
|Trey Lyles
|$5,500,000
|Chimezie Metu
|$1,663,861
|DeMar DeRozan
|$27,739,975
|Jakob Poeltl
|$11,264,657
|Drew Eubanks
|$1,707,576
|Quinndary Weatherspoon
|$1,523,320
|Marco Belinelli
|$7,600,000
|Bryn Forbes
|$5,462,500
|DeMarre Carroll
|$6,119,676
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$6,182,640
|ROSTER SPACE
|$1,893,086
|CAP SPACE
|$6,725,083
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$40,465,776
|TAX SITUATION
|-$54,527,966
2021/22 season
|Dejounte Murray
|$15,428,880
|Lonnie Walker
|$4,447,896
|Luka Samanic
|$2,959,080
|Keldon Johnson
|$2,145,720
|Chimezie Metu
|$2,122,822
|DeMar DeRozan
|$41,609,963
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|$36,000,000
|Rudy Gay
|$21,750,000
|Patrick Mills
|$19,928,571
|Trey Lyles
|$7,150,000
|DeMarre Carroll
|$1,242,340
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$4,388,640
|ROSTER SPACE
|$8,230,800
|CAP SPACE
|$86,156,644
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$219,106,640
|TAX SITUATION
|-$124,776,084
2022/23 season
|Dejounte Murray
|$16,571,120
|Luka Samanic
|$4,556,983
|Keldon Johnson
|$3,873,025
|Lonnie Walker
|$13,343,688
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$4,608,000
|ROSTER SPACE
|$8,642,344
|CAP SPACE
|$92,998,528
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$110,950,216
|TAX SITUATION
|-$133,548,872
