USA Today Sports

San Antonio Spurs: Their salary cap situation right now

San Antonio Spurs: Their salary cap situation right now

Basketball

San Antonio Spurs: Their salary cap situation right now

March 16, 2020- by

By: |

Assuming DeMar DeRozan opts in, he, LaMarcus Aldridge, Patty Mills, and Rudy Gay will all be on expiring contracts. With head coach Gregg Popovich having two years remaining on his contract, they may ride it out with the core. They’ll be over the cap, giving them the mid-level exception and their first lottery pick in a long time to fill out the roster. They could also look to re-sign Jakob Poeltl, Marco Belinelli, and Bryn Forbes. Derrick White will become extension-eligible.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

LaMarcus Aldridge $24,000,000
Rudy Gay $14,500,000
Dejounte Murray $14,286,000
Patrick Mills $13,285,714
Derrick White $3,516,284
Lonnie Walker $2,892,000
Luka Samanic $2,824,320
Keldon Johnson $2,048,040
Trey Lyles $5,500,000
Chimezie Metu $1,663,861
DeMar DeRozan $27,739,975
Jakob Poeltl $11,264,657
Drew Eubanks $1,707,576
Quinndary Weatherspoon $1,523,320
Marco Belinelli $7,600,000
Bryn Forbes $5,462,500
DeMarre Carroll $6,119,676
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $6,182,640
ROSTER SPACE $1,893,086
CAP SPACE $6,725,083
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $40,465,776
TAX SITUATION -$54,527,966

2021/22 season

Dejounte Murray $15,428,880
Lonnie Walker $4,447,896
Luka Samanic $2,959,080
Keldon Johnson $2,145,720
Chimezie Metu $2,122,822
DeMar DeRozan $41,609,963
LaMarcus Aldridge $36,000,000
Rudy Gay $21,750,000
Patrick Mills $19,928,571
Trey Lyles $7,150,000
DeMarre Carroll $1,242,340
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $4,388,640
ROSTER SPACE $8,230,800
CAP SPACE $86,156,644
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $219,106,640
TAX SITUATION -$124,776,084

2022/23 season

Dejounte Murray $16,571,120
Luka Samanic $4,556,983
Keldon Johnson $3,873,025
Lonnie Walker $13,343,688
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $4,608,000
ROSTER SPACE $8,642,344
CAP SPACE $92,998,528
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $110,950,216
TAX SITUATION -$133,548,872

, , , , Basketball, Business

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home