San Antonio Spurs: Their salary cap situation right now

Assuming DeMar DeRozan opts in, he, LaMarcus Aldridge, Patty Mills, and Rudy Gay will all be on expiring contracts. With head coach Gregg Popovich having two years remaining on his contract, they may ride it out with the core. They’ll be over the cap, giving them the mid-level exception and their first lottery pick in a long time to fill out the roster. They could also look to re-sign Jakob Poeltl, Marco Belinelli, and Bryn Forbes. Derrick White will become extension-eligible.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money