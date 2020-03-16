USA Today Sports

Toronto Raptors: Their salary cap situation right now

Toronto Raptors: Their salary cap situation right now

Toronto Raptors: Their salary cap situation right now

The Raptors must decide how deep their willing to go on a contract for Fred VanVleet, who will be one of the most sought after free agents this summer. They must also consider re-signing Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson with no center currently under contract. If all those free agents leave, the Raptors could have $25 million in cap space. Otherwise they’re looking at the mid-level exception to sign another veteran player. 

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Kyle Lowry $30,500,000
Pascal Siakam $29,000,000
Norman Powell $10,865,952
Patrick McCaw $4,000,000
OG Anunoby $3,872,215
Terence Davis $1,517,981
Dewan Hernandez $1,517,981
Matt Thomas $1,517,981
Norman Powell $3,804,150
Chris Boucher $1,999,761
Malcolm Miller $1,999,761
Oshae Brissett $1,523,320
Paul Watson $1,523,320
Marc Gasol $38,393,550
Serge Ibaka $34,907,408
Fred VanVleet $17,757,691
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson $3,000,000
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $2,070,240
ROSTER SPACE $2,839,629
CAP SPACE $1,731,080
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $104,906,131
TAX SITUATION -$53,921,721

2021/22 season

Pascal Siakam $31,320,000
Dewan Hernandez $1,782,621
Matt Thomas $1,782,621
Norman Powell $11,615,328
Terence Davis $2,049,757
Kyle Lowry $43,750,000
OG Anunoby $9,680,538
Patrick McCaw $7,600,000
Stanley Johnson $4,941,300
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $2,250,360
ROSTER SPACE $9,259,650
CAP SPACE $57,041,746
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $127,313,701
TAX SITUATION -$117,897,379

2022/23 season

Pascal Siakam $33,640,000
Dewan Hernandez $2,228,276
Matt Thomas $2,228,276
Norman Powell $17,422,992
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $2,362,920
ROSTER SPACE $10,802,930
CAP SPACE $82,215,874
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $106,458,338
TAX SITUATION -$124,910,000

