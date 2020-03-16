Toronto Raptors: Their salary cap situation right now

The Raptors must decide how deep their willing to go on a contract for Fred VanVleet, who will be one of the most sought after free agents this summer. They must also consider re-signing Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson with no center currently under contract. If all those free agents leave, the Raptors could have $25 million in cap space. Otherwise they’re looking at the mid-level exception to sign another veteran player.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Kyle Lowry
|$30,500,000
|Pascal Siakam
|$29,000,000
|Norman Powell
|$10,865,952
|Patrick McCaw
|$4,000,000
|OG Anunoby
|$3,872,215
|Terence Davis
|$1,517,981
|Dewan Hernandez
|$1,517,981
|Matt Thomas
|$1,517,981
|Norman Powell
|$3,804,150
|Chris Boucher
|$1,999,761
|Malcolm Miller
|$1,999,761
|Oshae Brissett
|$1,523,320
|Paul Watson
|$1,523,320
|Marc Gasol
|$38,393,550
|Serge Ibaka
|$34,907,408
|Fred VanVleet
|$17,757,691
|Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
|$3,000,000
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$2,070,240
|ROSTER SPACE
|$2,839,629
|CAP SPACE
|$1,731,080
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$104,906,131
|TAX SITUATION
|-$53,921,721
2021/22 season
|Pascal Siakam
|$31,320,000
|Dewan Hernandez
|$1,782,621
|Matt Thomas
|$1,782,621
|Norman Powell
|$11,615,328
|Terence Davis
|$2,049,757
|Kyle Lowry
|$43,750,000
|OG Anunoby
|$9,680,538
|Patrick McCaw
|$7,600,000
|Stanley Johnson
|$4,941,300
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$2,250,360
|ROSTER SPACE
|$9,259,650
|CAP SPACE
|$57,041,746
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$127,313,701
|TAX SITUATION
|-$117,897,379
2022/23 season
|Pascal Siakam
|$33,640,000
|Dewan Hernandez
|$2,228,276
|Matt Thomas
|$2,228,276
|Norman Powell
|$17,422,992
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$2,362,920
|ROSTER SPACE
|$10,802,930
|CAP SPACE
|$82,215,874
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$106,458,338
|TAX SITUATION
|-$124,910,000
Basketball, Business, Evergreen, Featured, Salaries, Salary cap, Toronto Raptors
Comments