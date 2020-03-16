Toronto Raptors: Their salary cap situation right now

The Raptors must decide how deep their willing to go on a contract for Fred VanVleet, who will be one of the most sought after free agents this summer. They must also consider re-signing Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson with no center currently under contract. If all those free agents leave, the Raptors could have $25 million in cap space. Otherwise they’re looking at the mid-level exception to sign another veteran player.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money