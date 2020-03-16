Utah Jazz: Their salary cap situation right now

Assuming Mike Conley opts in, the Jazz will have their entire roster back other than Jordan Clarkson and Emmanuel Mudiay. The Jazz will have no limitations in re-signing Clarkson since they have his full Bird rights. Only $16 million under the luxury tax, the Jazz may be above it if they re-sign Clarkson and use their entire mid-level exception. Look for the Jazz to extend All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who will likely receive a maximum contract worth $180 million over five years.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|Rudy Gobert
|$26,525,281
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|$17,850,000
|Joe Ingles
|$10,863,637
|Royce O’Neale
|$8,500,000
|Donovan Mitchell
|$5,195,501
|Ed Davis
|$5,005,350
|Tony Bradley
|$3,542,060
|Georges Niang
|$1,783,557
|Miye Oni
|$1,517,981
|Nigel Williams-Goss
|$1,517,981
|Rayjon Tucker
|$1,517,981
|Juwan Morgan
|$1,517,981
|Mike Conley
|$34,502,132
|Justin Wright-Foreman
|$1,523,320
|Jarrell Brantley
|$1,523,320
|Jordan Clarkson
|$20,156,250
|Emmanuel Mudiay
|$1,731,372
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$2,507,520
|ROSTER SPACE
|$946,543
|CAP SPACE
|-$2,739,562
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$24,702,220
|TAX SITUATION
|-$23,714,501
2021/22 season
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|$18,700,000
|Joe Ingles
|$13,036,364
|Royce O’Neale
|$8,800,000
|Miye Oni
|$1,782,621
|Nigel Williams-Goss
|$1,782,621
|Donovan Mitchell
|$12,988,753
|Tony Bradley
|$8,855,150
|Rayjon Tucker
|$2,049,757
|Juwan Morgan
|$2,049,757
|Mike Conley
|$51,753,195
|Rudy Gobert
|$38,662,922
|Ed Davis
|$6,506,955
|Georges Niang
|$3,388,758
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$2,725,680
|ROSTER SPACE
|$9,259,650
|CAP SPACE
|$18,776,874
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$147,757,801
|TAX SITUATION
|-$110,463,636
2022/23 season
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|$19,550,000
|Royce O’Neale
|$9,200,000
|Miye Oni
|$2,228,276
|Nigel Williams-Goss
|$2,228,276
|Joe Ingles
|$21,000,000
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$2,862,000
|ROSTER SPACE
|$9,722,637
|CAP SPACE
|$89,915,363
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$118,233,915
|TAX SITUATION
|-$129,800,000
Basketball, Business, Evergreen, Featured, Salaries, Salary cap, Utah Jazz
Comments