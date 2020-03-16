Utah Jazz: Their salary cap situation right now

Assuming Mike Conley opts in, the Jazz will have their entire roster back other than Jordan Clarkson and Emmanuel Mudiay. The Jazz will have no limitations in re-signing Clarkson since they have his full Bird rights. Only $16 million under the luxury tax, the Jazz may be above it if they re-sign Clarkson and use their entire mid-level exception. Look for the Jazz to extend All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who will likely receive a maximum contract worth $180 million over five years.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money