USA Today Sports

Utah Jazz: Their salary cap situation right now

Utah Jazz: Their salary cap situation right now

Basketball

Utah Jazz: Their salary cap situation right now

March 16, 2020- by

By: |

Assuming Mike Conley opts in, the Jazz will have their entire roster back other than Jordan Clarkson and Emmanuel Mudiay. The Jazz will have no limitations in re-signing Clarkson since they have his full Bird rights. Only $16 million under the luxury tax, the Jazz may be above it if they re-sign Clarkson and use their entire mid-level exception. Look for the Jazz to extend All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who will likely receive a maximum contract worth $180 million over five years.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

Rudy Gobert $26,525,281
Bojan Bogdanovic $17,850,000
Joe Ingles $10,863,637
Royce O’Neale $8,500,000
Donovan Mitchell $5,195,501
Ed Davis $5,005,350
Tony Bradley $3,542,060
Georges Niang $1,783,557
Miye Oni $1,517,981
Nigel Williams-Goss $1,517,981
Rayjon Tucker $1,517,981
Juwan Morgan $1,517,981
Mike Conley $34,502,132
Justin Wright-Foreman $1,523,320
Jarrell Brantley $1,523,320
Jordan Clarkson $20,156,250
Emmanuel Mudiay $1,731,372
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $2,507,520
ROSTER SPACE $946,543
CAP SPACE -$2,739,562
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $24,702,220
TAX SITUATION -$23,714,501

2021/22 season

Bojan Bogdanovic $18,700,000
Joe Ingles $13,036,364
Royce O’Neale $8,800,000
Miye Oni $1,782,621
Nigel Williams-Goss $1,782,621
Donovan Mitchell $12,988,753
Tony Bradley $8,855,150
Rayjon Tucker $2,049,757
Juwan Morgan $2,049,757
Mike Conley $51,753,195
Rudy Gobert $38,662,922
Ed Davis $6,506,955
Georges Niang $3,388,758
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $2,725,680
ROSTER SPACE $9,259,650
CAP SPACE $18,776,874
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $147,757,801
TAX SITUATION -$110,463,636

2022/23 season

Bojan Bogdanovic $19,550,000
Royce O’Neale $9,200,000
Miye Oni $2,228,276
Nigel Williams-Goss $2,228,276
Joe Ingles $21,000,000
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $2,862,000
ROSTER SPACE $9,722,637
CAP SPACE $89,915,363
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $118,233,915
TAX SITUATION -$129,800,000

, , , , Basketball, Business

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home