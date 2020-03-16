Washington Wizards: Their salary cap situation right now

USA Today Sports

The Wizards will continue to focus on youth and developing Rui Hachimura, Troy Brown Jr., Mo Wagner, Jerome Robinson, and whoever they select with their lottery pick. $30 million below the luxury tax, the Wizards should have enough flexibility to re-sign Davis Bertans and use their mid-level exception. With two years left until he can enter free agency, the Wizards may want to consider trading Bradley Beal while his value is at its peak if they feel he won’t remain long-term.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money

2020/21 season

John Wall $41,254,920
Bradley Beal $28,751,774
Thomas Bryant $8,333,333
Ishmael Smith $6,000,000
Rui Hachimura $4,692,840
Jerome Robinson $3,737,520
Troy Brown $3,372,840
Moritz Wagner $2,161,920
Admiral Schofield $1,517,981
Isaac Bonga $1,663,861
Anzejs Pasecniks $1,517,981
Johnathan Williams $1,707,576
Garrison Matthews $1,523,320
Ian Mahinmi $23,175,077
Davis Bertans $14,304,807
Shabazz Napier $2,398,891
Gary Payton II $1,737,274
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $4,709,160
ROSTER SPACE $946,543
CAP SPACE -$7,434,773
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $42,121,332
TAX SITUATION -$37,263,011

2021/22 season

John Wall $44,310,840
Bradley Beal $34,502,129
Thomas Bryant $8,666,667
Jerome Robinson $5,340,916
Troy Brown $5,170,564
Rui Hachimura $4,916,160
Moritz Wagner $3,893,618
Anzejs Pasecniks $1,782,621
Admiral Schofield $1,782,621
Isaac Bonga $2,122,822
Ishmael Smith $7,800,000
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $5,118,720
ROSTER SPACE $5,144,250
CAP SPACE $5,513,314
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $20,554,856
TAX SITUATION -$43,899,106

2022/23 season

Rui Hachimura $6,263,188
John Wall $47,366,760
Bradley Beal $37,262,299
Thomas Bryant $16,466,667
Jerome Robinson $16,022,748
Troy Brown $15,511,691
Moritz Wagner $11,680,854
Admiral Schofield $2,228,276
Anzejs Pasecniks $2,228,276
FIRST-ROUND PICKS $5,374,680
ROSTER SPACE $9,722,637
CAP SPACE $62,522,735
CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS $132,035,927
TAX SITUATION -$104,920,052

