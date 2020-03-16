Washington Wizards: Their salary cap situation right now

The Wizards will continue to focus on youth and developing Rui Hachimura, Troy Brown Jr., Mo Wagner, Jerome Robinson, and whoever they select with their lottery pick. $30 million below the luxury tax, the Wizards should have enough flexibility to re-sign Davis Bertans and use their mid-level exception. With two years left until he can enter free agency, the Wizards may want to consider trading Bradley Beal while his value is at its peak if they feel he won’t remain long-term.
Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money
2020/21 season
|John Wall
|$41,254,920
|Bradley Beal
|$28,751,774
|Thomas Bryant
|$8,333,333
|Ishmael Smith
|$6,000,000
|Rui Hachimura
|$4,692,840
|Jerome Robinson
|$3,737,520
|Troy Brown
|$3,372,840
|Moritz Wagner
|$2,161,920
|Admiral Schofield
|$1,517,981
|Isaac Bonga
|$1,663,861
|Anzejs Pasecniks
|$1,517,981
|Johnathan Williams
|$1,707,576
|Garrison Matthews
|$1,523,320
|Ian Mahinmi
|$23,175,077
|Davis Bertans
|$14,304,807
|Shabazz Napier
|$2,398,891
|Gary Payton II
|$1,737,274
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$4,709,160
|ROSTER SPACE
|$946,543
|CAP SPACE
|-$7,434,773
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$42,121,332
|TAX SITUATION
|-$37,263,011
2021/22 season
|John Wall
|$44,310,840
|Bradley Beal
|$34,502,129
|Thomas Bryant
|$8,666,667
|Jerome Robinson
|$5,340,916
|Troy Brown
|$5,170,564
|Rui Hachimura
|$4,916,160
|Moritz Wagner
|$3,893,618
|Anzejs Pasecniks
|$1,782,621
|Admiral Schofield
|$1,782,621
|Isaac Bonga
|$2,122,822
|Ishmael Smith
|$7,800,000
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$5,118,720
|ROSTER SPACE
|$5,144,250
|CAP SPACE
|$5,513,314
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$20,554,856
|TAX SITUATION
|-$43,899,106
2022/23 season
|Rui Hachimura
|$6,263,188
|John Wall
|$47,366,760
|Bradley Beal
|$37,262,299
|Thomas Bryant
|$16,466,667
|Jerome Robinson
|$16,022,748
|Troy Brown
|$15,511,691
|Moritz Wagner
|$11,680,854
|Admiral Schofield
|$2,228,276
|Anzejs Pasecniks
|$2,228,276
|FIRST-ROUND PICKS
|$5,374,680
|ROSTER SPACE
|$9,722,637
|CAP SPACE
|$62,522,735
|CAP SPACE WITHOUT HOLDS
|$132,035,927
|TAX SITUATION
|-$104,920,052
