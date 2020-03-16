Washington Wizards: Their salary cap situation right now

The Wizards will continue to focus on youth and developing Rui Hachimura, Troy Brown Jr., Mo Wagner, Jerome Robinson, and whoever they select with their lottery pick. $30 million below the luxury tax, the Wizards should have enough flexibility to re-sign Davis Bertans and use their mid-level exception. With two years left until he can enter free agency, the Wizards may want to consider trading Bradley Beal while his value is at its peak if they feel he won’t remain long-term.

Key: Not Guaranteed / Team Option / Player Option / Cap Hold / Dead Money