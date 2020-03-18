The HoopsHype Daily: Kevin Durant among four new positive coronavirus cases in the NBA

You can get this content every morning in your email inbox. Click here to subscribe to the HoopsHype Daily newsletter.

KD THE LATEST CORONA CASE: There are four new cases of coronavirus in the NBA, all of them belonging to the Brooklyn Nets. So far, the only player who has come forward as one of those positive cases is former league MVP and two-time champion Kevin Durant, who has been inactive all season as he recovers from an Achilles injury. Durant is said to be asymptomatic and feels fine, but the 7-foot forward made sure to warn the public to be careful and quarantine themselves in the midst of the pandemic.

Given that Durant attended Brooklyn’s last game before the league suspended all activity, one that saw the Nets face-off with the Lakers in Los Angeles, L.A. will now test each of their players for the virus today, and they each have to be quarantined for two weeks. Brutal.

There are now seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in the NBA, amounting to 1.4 percent of the league’s players. Regardless, a conference call with the NBA’s Board of Governors and leading health experts reportedly left owners hopeful for a season restart prior to July, so that’s at least a small bit of good news in these difficult times.

Some basketball levity to ease the mind…

BEHIND SHOE DEALS: Our own Alex Kennedy begins what will be a four-part series about what it’s like for players to be sneaker free agents and provides behind-the-scenes scoops on how shoe deals come together. Part 1: Breaking down three types of sneaker deals.

TRUST THE PROCESS: Fascinating excerpt of an upcoming book about The Process in Philadelphia, one that reveals how Joel Embiid was hoping to fall to No. 7 in the 2014 draft so he could be a Laker.

ON JA: Get to know more about rookie phenom, Ja Morant, as the first-year player covers Slam magazine for the first time.

BIG MAN AVAILABLE: When free agency opens up, whenever that may be, Tristan Thompson is all but certain to land with a new team, as the Cavs have no need for him after trading for Andre Drummond this season.

CONTENT NEIGHBORS: Joakim Noah’s former neighbors in New York City are glad he went to a team in L.A., because apparently, Noah and his group would dominate the shared gym in the building with loud music, whistles and personal training sessions.