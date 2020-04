NBA draft early entries: Who's going pro?

Theo Maledon , Asvel-Villeurbanne: Ranked No. 13 in our aggregate mock draft.

Killian Hayes , Ulm (Germany): Ranked No. 8 in our aggregate mock draft. Represented by agent David Bauman .

Terry Armstrong , South East Melbourne (Australia): Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

James Wiseman , Memphis: Ranked No. 3 in our aggregate mock draft. Represented by agent Jeff Schwartz .

Patrick Williams , Florida State: Ranked No. 20 in our aggregate mock draft.

Kaleb Wesson , Ohio St.: Ranked No. 46 in our aggregate mock draft.

Devin Vassell , Florida State: Ranked No. 14 in our aggregate mock draft.

Jordan Tucker , Butler: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Obi Toppin , Dayton: Ranked No. 5 in our aggregate mock draft. Represented by agent CAA.

Isaiah Stewart , Washington: Ranked No. 21 in our aggregate mock draft. Represented by agent Roc Nation.

Cassius Stanley , Duke: Ranked No. 34 in our aggregate mock draft. Represented by agent Jerome Stanley.

Jalen Smith , Maryland: Ranked No. 26 in our aggregate mock draft.

Paul Reed , DePaul: Ranked No. 33 in our aggregate mock draft.

Reggie Perry , Mississippi St.: Ranked No. 49 in our aggregate mock draft.

Daniel Oturu , Minnesota: Ranked No. 28 in our aggregate mock draft.

Onyeka Okongwu , USC: Ranked No. 6 in our aggregate mock draft.

Jordan Nwora , Lousiville: Ranked No. 35 in our aggregate mock draft. Represented by agent Mark Bartelstein .

Zeke Nnaji , Arizona: Ranked No. 30 in our aggregate mock draft.

Aaron Nesmith , Vanderbilt: Ranked No. 17 in our aggregate mock draft.

Tyrese Maxey , Kentucky: Ranked No. 11 in our aggregate mock draft.

Kenyon Martin Jr , IMG Academy: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Remy Martin , Arizona St.: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Nico Mannion , Arizona: Ranked No. 16 in our aggregate mock draft.

Saben Lee , Vanderbilt: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Tre Jones , Duke: Ranked No. 27 in our aggregate mock draft.

Mason Jones , Arkansas: Ranked No. 67 in our aggregate mock draft.

CJ Jones , Middle Tennessee St.: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft. Represented by agent Durrant Sports Management.

Tyrese Haliburton , Iowa State: Ranked No. 9 in our aggregate mock draft.

Ashton Hagans , Kentucky: Ranked No. 44 in our aggregate mock draft.

Both Gach , Utah: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Malik Fitts , St. Mary’s: Ranked No. 84 in our aggregate mock draft.

Anthony Edwards , Georgia: Ranked No. 1 in our aggregate mock draft. Represented by agent Omar Wilkes .

Lamine Diane , Cal State Northridge: Ranked No. 95 in our aggregate mock draft.

Tyler Bey , Colorado: Ranked No. 38 in our aggregate mock draft.

Testing waters

Derrick Alston, Boise State: Ranked No. 88 in our aggregate mock draft.

Paul Atkinson, Yale: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Saddiq Bey, Villanova: Ranked No. 19 in our aggregate mock draft.

Jermaine Bishop, Norfolk State: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Jomaru Brown, Eastern Kentucky: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Jordan Bruner, Yale: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Jordan Burns, Colgate: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Manny Camper, Siena: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Marcus Carr, Minnesota: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Tamenang Choh, Brown: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

David Collins, South Florida: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Jalen Crutcher, Dayton: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Ryan Daly, St. Joseph’s: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Devon Daniels, North Carolina St.: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Nate Darling, Delaware: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Kendric Davis, SMU: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Dexter Dennis, Wichita St.: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Carter Diarra, Kansas St.: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Mason Faulkner, Western Carolina: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Figueroa, St. John’s: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Blake Francis, Richmond: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Javon Freeman-Liberty, Valparaiso: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Hasahn French, St. Louis: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

DJ Funderburk, North Carolina St.: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Jacob Gilyard, Richmond: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Grant Golden, Richmond: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Jordan Goodwin, St. Louis: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Jayvon Graves, Buffalo: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Josh Hall, Moravian Prep.: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Nate Hinton, Houston: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Rayshaun Holmes, Georgia: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Elijah Hughes, Syracuse: Ranked No. 47 in our aggregate mock draft.

Ferron Hunt, SMU: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Marreon Jackson, Toledo: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Carlik Jones, Radford: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Herb Jones, Alabama: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Kameron Langley, North Carolina A&T: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Kira Lewis, Alabama: Ranked No. 25 in our aggregate mock draft.

Isaiah Livers, Michigan: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Cam Long, Nebraska: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Sandro Mamukelashvili, Seton Hall: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Naji Marshall, Xavier: Ranked No. 94 in our aggregate mock draft.

Mac McClung, Georgetown: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Isiaha Mike, SMU: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Isaiah Miller, UNC-Greensboro: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Isaac Okoro, Auburn: Ranked No. 7 in our aggregate mock draft.

John Petty, Alabama: Ranked No. 62 in our aggregate mock draft.

Nate Pierre-Louis, Temple: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Xavier Pinson, Missouri: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Darius Quisenberry, Youngstown St.: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova: Ranked No. 87 in our aggregate mock draft.

Fatts Russell, Rhode Island: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Marcus Santos-Silva, VCU: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Jay Scrubb, John A. Logan (NJCAA): Ranked No. 60 in our aggregate mock draft.

Aamir Simms, Clemson: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Chris Smith, UCLA: Ranked No. 70 in our aggregate mock draft.

Mitchell Smith, Missouri: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Stef Smith, Vermont: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Parker Stewart, UT Martin: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

MaCio Teague, Baylor: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Tyrell Terry, Stanford: Ranked No. 66 in our aggregate mock draft.

Xavier Tillman, Michigan St.: Ranked No. 40 in our aggregate mock draft.

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Romello White, Arizona St.: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

Keith Williams, Cincinnati: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.

McKinley Wright, Colorado: Not ranked in our aggregate mock draft.