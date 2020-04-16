USA Today Sports

How much did Michael Jordan outscore fellow NBA legends in their matchups?

How much did Michael Jordan outscore fellow NBA legends in their matchups?

How much did Michael Jordan outscore fellow NBA legends in their matchups?

Even if not the top scorer in NBA history, Michael Jordan is probably the best scorer we’ve seen on a basketball court. It was not very often that an opponent (or a teammate) put more points on the board than him.

Actually, only one player outscored MJ in their matchups during his Chicago years. And then he did it again when His Airness was a member of the Wizards…

