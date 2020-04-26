1984 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been Lou Capozzola/NBAE via Getty Images 1984 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been Gallery 1984 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been April 26, 2020- by HoopsHype staff 0 shares share tweet pin sms send email By HoopsHype staff | April 26, 2020 The 1984 draft class was as top-heavy as they come with four players arguably among the 25 best of all-time. Email Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the HoopsHype email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning An error has occured Please re-enter your email address. Thanks for signing up! You'll now receive the top HoopsHype stories each day directly in your inbox. Draft, Evergreen, Featured, Top, Basketball, Draft, Gallery, NBA Basketball, Draft, Gallery, NBA, Draft, Evergreen, Featured, Top 0 shares share tweet pin sms send email