Dennis Rodman's hairstyles through the years

By HoopsHype staff | April 27, 2020
<p>1990: Dennis Rodman #10 of the Detroit Pistons has trilogy III shaved into the back of his head during the NBA game at The Palace in Auburn Hills, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory copyright notice and Credit: Copyright 2001 NBAE Mandatory Credit:Scott Cunningham/NBAE/Getty Images</p>
<p>SAN ANTONIO - OCTOBER 18: Dennis Rodman #10 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during a break in the NBA game against the New York Knicks on October 18, 1994 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1994 NBAE (Photo by Andy Hayt/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>SAN ANTONIO - APRIL 30: Dennis Rodman #10 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during Game Two of the First Round of the 1995 NBA Playoffs played on April 30, 1995 at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1995 NBAE (Photo by Noren Trotman/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>SAN ANTONIO - MAY 8: Dennis Rodman #10 and David Robinson #50 of the San Antonio Spurs walk the floor during a break in their NBA game against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 8, 1995 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1995 NBAE (Photo by Andy Hayt/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 7: Michael Jordan #23 and Dennis Rodman #91 of the Chicago Bulls look on during the game against the Toronto Raptors on November 7, 1995 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1995 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>Dennis Rodman of the Chicago Bulls sports his new hairdo during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers 17 December at the United Center in Chicago, IL. The Bulls defeated the Lakers 104-83. AFP PHOTO/VINCENT LAFORET (Photo by VINCENT LAFORET / AFP) (Photo credit should read VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images)</p>
<p>CHICAGO - JUNE 7: Dennis Rodman #91 of the Chicago Bulls catches his breath against the Seattle SuperSonics during Game Two of the 1996 NBA Finals at the United Center on June 7, 1996 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls won 92-88. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1996 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>CHICAGO - DECEMBER 5: Dennis Rodman #91 of the Chicago Bulls looks on from behind against the Los Angeles Clippers on December 5, 1996 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1996 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>NEW YORK CITY - MARCH 9: Dennis Rodman #91 and Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls look on during a game played on March 9, 1997 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1997 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>MILWAUKEE, WI - JANUARY 16: Dennis Rodman #91 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on January 16, 1998 at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>CHICAGO - MAY 27: Michael Jordan #23 talks to Dennis Rodman #91 of the Chicago Bulls in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 1998 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on May 27, 1998 in Chicago. The Bulls defeated the Pacers 106-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
<p>SALT LAKE CITY, UT - JUNE 14: Dennis Rodman #91 of the Chicago Bulls looks on against the Utah Jazz during Game Six of the 1998 NBA Finals on June 14, 1998 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Andy Hayt/NBAE via Getty Images)</p>
