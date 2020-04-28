BJ Armstrong calls "Scottie migraine" game most important moment in Bulls franchise history
By USA Today Sports |
April 28, 2020
Former Chicago Bull’s point guard BJ Armstrong explains why their Game 7 loss to the Pistons in the 1990 Eastern Conference finals was the most important game in Chicago’s franchise history.
