BJ Armstrong calls "Scottie migraine" game most important moment in Bulls franchise history

Former Chicago Bull’s point guard BJ Armstrong explains why their Game 7 loss to the Pistons in the 1990 Eastern Conference finals was the most important game in Chicago’s franchise history.

