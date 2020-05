Who got the most air time in the Michael Jordan documentary?

Having conducted a vast amount of interviews, the crew behind “The Last Dance” gave voice to many people to tell the story of Michael Jordan‘s career with the Chicago Bulls.

But how exactly was interview time distributed in the final cut? We watched the 10 episodes of the documentary clock in hand to find out.

Of course Michael Jordan was going to be No. 1, but you may be surprised to know Steve Kerr was second in the minute count and Scottie Pippen only No. 4. (Although that’s way better than Toni Kukoc, arguably the third-best player on the 1998 championship squad).

Among the notable omissions were MJ teammates Luc Longley and Craig Hodges.

Here’s the full ranking:

1. MICHAEL JORDAN: 46:30

Appears in all 10 episodes.

2. STEVE KERR, TEAMMATE: 12:25

Appears in episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9 and 10.

3. PHIL JACKSON, COACH: 11:46

Appears in all 10 episodes.

4. SCOTTIE PIPPEN, TEAMMATE: 10:26

Appears in episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10.

5. JERRY REINSDORF, OWNER: 7:01

Appears in episodes 1, 2, 7, 8 and 10.

6. DAVID ALDRIDGE, MEDIA: 6:57

Appears in episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10.

7. DENNIS RODMAN, TEAMMATE: 6:01

Appears in episodes 1, 3, 4, 8 and 10.

8. BJ ARMSTRONG, TEAMMATE: 4:55

Appears in episodes 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

9. MARK VANCIL, MEDIA: 4:06

Appears in episodes 1, 2, 7, 8 and 10.

10. REGGIE MILLER, OPPONENT: 3:53

Appears in episodes 8 and 9.

11. MICHAEL WILBON, MEDIA: 3:50

Appears in episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

12. ANDREA KREMER, MEDIA: 3:23

Appears in episodes 3, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10.

13. JOHN PAXSON, TEAMMATE: 3:09

Appears in episodes 2, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 9.

14. SAM SMITH, MEDIA: 3:06

Appears in episodes 1, 2, 3, 6 and 7.

15. HORACE GRANT, TEAMMATE: 3:03

Appears in episodes 4, 6, 7 and 8.

16. RICK TELANDER, MEDIA: 2:58

Appears in episodes 1, 2, 4, 5 and 7.

17. AHMAD RASHAD, MEDIA: 2:57

Appears in episodes 1, 6, 7, 8 and 9.

18. TIM GROVER, TRAINER: 2:52

Appears in episodes 4, 7, 8 and 9.

19. ROD THORN, EXECUTIVE: 2:50

Appears in episodes 1, 3 and 5.

20. DELORIS JORDAN, FAMILY: 2:39

Appears in episodes 1, 2, 5, 7, 8 and 9.

21. BILL WENNINGTON, TEAMMATE: 2:33

Appears in episodes 1, 2, 4, 7, 8 and 9.

22. DOUG COLLINS, COACH: 2:24

Appears in episodes 3 and 4.

23. DAVID FALK, AGENT: 2:20

Appears in episodes 1, 5 and 8.

24. ISIAH THOMAS, OPPONENT: 2:17

Appears in episodes 1, 3, 4 and 5.

25. MAGIC JOHNSON, OPPONENT: 2:15

Appears in episodes 1, 2, 4 and 5.

26. TONI KUKOC, TEAMMATE: 2:14

Appears in episodes 5 and 7.

27. WILL PERDUE, TEAMMATE: 2:13

Appears in episodes 4, 6 and 7.

28. BARACK OBAMA, POLITICS: 2:11

Appears in episodes 1, 5 and 10.

29. JA ADANDE, MEDIA: 2:02

Appears in episodes 1, 6, 8 and 9.

30. GEORGE KOEHLER, DRIVER: 1:57

Appears in episodes 7, 8 and 9.

31. BRIAN MCINTYRE, MEDIA: 1:53

Appears in episodes 1, 3, 5 and 7.

32. BOB COSTAS, MEDIA: 1:52

Appears in episodes 1, 5, 7, 9 and 10.

33. TODD BOYD, MEDIA: 1:41

Appears in episodes 3, 5, 6 and 8.

34. LARRY BIRD, OPPONENT: 1:39

Appears in episodes 2, 5 and 9.

35. JOHN SALLEY, OPPONENT: 1:31

Appears in episodes 3 and 4.

36. GARY PAYTON, OPPONENT: 1:30

Appears in episodes 3 and 8.

37. DAVID STERN, COMMISSIONER: 1:22

Appears in episodes 1, 5, 6, 7 and 10.

38. ANN KERR, STEVE KERR’S MOTHER: 1:21

Appears in episode 9.

39. JAMES WORTHY, OPPONENT: 1:15

Appears in episodes 1 and 3.

40. JOE O’NEIL, EXECUTIVE: 1:12

Appears in episodes 1 and 5.

41. ROY JOHNSON, MEDIA: 1:10

Appears in episode 5.

42. CHIP SCHAEFER, TRAINER: 1:09

Appears in episodes 4, 8 and 10.

42. KOBE BRYANT, OPPONENT: 1:09

Appears in episode 5.

44. TIM HALLAM, EXECUTIVE: 1:08

Appears in episodes 6 and 7.

45. JALEN ROSE, OPPONENT: 1:05

Appears in episode 9.

46. CHARLEY ROSEN, MEDIA: 1:04

Appears in episodes 4 and 7.

47. CHARLES BARKLEY, OPPONENT: 1:02

Appears in episode 6.

48. JOHN STOCKTON, OPPONENT: 1:01

Appears in episodes 9 and 10.

49. ROY WILLIAMS, COACH: 00:55

Appears in episodes 1 and 2.

49. TISHER LETT, GUS LETT’S WIFE: 00:55

Appears in episode 9.

51. WILLOW BAY, MEDIA: 00:54

Appears in episodes 5 and 10.

52. CARMEN ELECTRA, SHOWBUSINESS: 00:52

Appears in episodes 4 and 10.

53. BILL CARTWRIGHT, TEAMMATE: 00:48

Appears in episodes 3, 4, 7 and 9.

54. JUD BUECHLER, TEAMMATE: 00:47

Appears in episodes 3, 7 and 8.

55. JIM STACK, EXECUTIVE: 00:46

Appears in episodes 2, 3 and 5.

56. MIKE BARNETT, BASEBALL: 00:45

Appears in episode 7.

57. SCOTT BURRELL, TEAMMATE: 00:44

Appears in episode 7.

58. TERRY FRANCONA, BASEBALL: 00:42

Appears in episode 7.

58. BRENDAN MALONE, COACH: 00:42

Appears in episode 3.

60. DANNY AINGE, OPPONENT: 00:40

Appears in episodes 2 and 6.

61. HOWARD WHITE, BUSINESS: 00:35

Appears in episode 5.

62. MELISSA ISAACSON, MEDIA: 00:31

Appears in episodes 6 and 7.

63. RONNIE MARTIN, PLAYER: 00:30

Appears in episode 2.

64. ROD HIGGINS, TEAMMATE: 00:29

Appears in episode 1.

64. GLEN RICE, OPPONENT: 00:29

Appears in episode 8.

66. PATRICK EWING, OPPONENT: 00:27

Appears in episodes 1, 6 and 8.

66. RONNIE JORDAN, FAMILY: 00:27

Appears in episode 2.

66. HANNAH STORM, MEDIA: 00:27

Appears in episodes 4 and 7.

69. STEVE EAST, EXECUTIVE: 00:26

Appears in episode 2.

70. LARRY JORDAN, FAMILY: 00:25

Appears in episodes 2 and 7.

70. BILLY PIPPEN, PIPPEN’S FAMILY: 00:25

Appears in episode 2.

72. FRED LYNCH, COACH: 00:23

Appears in episode 2.

73. BUZZ PETERSON, PLAYER: 00:21

Appears in episode 1.

74. SIDNEY MONCRIEF, OPPONENT: 00:20

Appears in episode 1.

75. NAS, SHOWBUSINESS: 00:19

Appears in episode 5.

76. RON HARPER, TEAMMATE: 00:18

Appears in episode 3.

76. JOHN HEFFERON, DOCTOR: 00:18

Appears in episode 2.

78. BILL CLINTON, POLITICS: 00:17

Appears in episode 2.

78. PAT RILEY, COACH: 00:17

Appears in episodes 1 and 6.

78. ADAM SILVER, COMMISSIONER: 00:17

Appears in episode 5.

81. MARCUS JORDAN, FAMILY: 00:15

Appears in episode 10.

81. JOE KLEINE, TEAMMATE: 00:15

Appears in episode 2.

81. CHARLES OAKLEY, TEAMMATE: 00:15

Appears in episodes 2 and 6.

84. JASMINE JORDAN, FAMILY: 00:12

Appears in episode 10.

84. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, SHOWBUSINESS: 00:12

Appears in episode 5.

86. BILLY PACKER, MEDIA: 00:11

Appears in episode 1.

87. RON COLEY, COACH: 00:10

Appears in episode 2.

87. JOE PYTKA, SHOWBUSINESS: 00:10

Appears in episode 8.

89. KEVIN LOUGHERY, COACH: 00:09

Appears in episode 1.

90. JEFFREY JORDAN, FAMILY: 00:05

Appears in episode 10.